MONON — Midwest Conference champion South Newton had three of its players selected to all-conference team last week.
Junior setter Lizzie Glassburn, junior middle hitter Lexi Cripe and freshman outside hitter Taylor Cripe were named to the eight-player squad, with junior defender Abbey Carroll earning an honorable mention nod.
Runner-up Frontier had two selected, including senior Emily Bell and sophomore Emma Segal. Alexis Johnson was an honorable mention selection.
Tri-County’s Sara Zarse and North White’s Lynzi Heimlich and Caitlyn Conn were also named to the first team. Tri-County’s Emma Voors and North Newton’s Summer Winn were named honorable mention.