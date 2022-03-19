RENSSELAER — Senior softball infielder Kenzie Moore has developed quite a reputation as a pesky hitter at Rensselaer Central.
Ancilla College softball coach Tom Anders Jr. hopes Moore will bring that same plate discipline to his squad next fall.
Whether at top of the order or down in the bottom half, Moore has consistently been one of the Bombers’ best hitters for average. She has also been one of the team leaders in on-base percentage, using her understanding of the strike zone to coax walks from opposing pitchers.
“She has a very solid bat,” Anders said. “I see her as a top-of-the-order type hitter and most likely my second baseman next year.”
Moore has been a member of RCHS’s varsity squad since her freshman season. She has been the team’s second baseman for nearly four years and will play infield at Ancilla for Anders.
“Her attitude and her personality is going to be good for the team. She will fit in well and she’ll fit into the program that I’m building,” Anders said.
A full-time pastor from Plymouth, Anders is in his fourth season at Ancilla, which is a member of Marian University. A junior college, Ancilla offers two-year programs.
Anders is one of the longest tenured coaches at the school, which is located west of Plymouth in the small town of Donaldson. The school has had a softball program for nearly 20 years.
“When I got there, they had something like four coaches in two years so it was at rock bottom,” said Anders, who brought stability to the program.
“I wasn’t going to go anywhere. I don’t have any ambitions of going to another school and coaching softball, so I’m just staking my home there.”
Anders has slowly rebuilt the program into a competitive one. He returns 12 players from last year’s squad and hopes to sign 8-10 more.
Moore is one of six players he has signed thus far for the 2022-23 season.
“Each year has been a building block,” he said. “When I started, we had 10 girls and one pitcher and that was a long season. The second year was COVID and I had some talent. The third year was a step in progression. We had good pitching, some good hitting. This year, I’m at least three deep at every position with five pitchers.”
Moore is the second Bomber to play for Anders, with Blair Standish completing on the softball team in Anders’ first two seasons as coach. His current roster includes Tri-County standout Odyssey Whitcomb, who returns for a third year after losing one year due to COVID.
The daughter of Jason and Traci Moore, Kenzie will study veterinarian nursing at Ancilla with hopes of joining a veterinarian’s office as an assistant.
“I first looked at schools for my major,” Kenzie said. “But the opportunity came up to play softball and I love playing softball. It’s just a good fit for me.”