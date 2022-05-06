RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Bethany Michal sees plenty of action as a member of the school’s track and field team.
The team’s top sprinter, she stays busy by scoring in as many as four events each meet, competing in the 100 or 200 meters, the hurdles, the long jump and relays.
After signing with Trine University last week, Michal can expect to remain busy as a member of the Thunder’s women’s team. Her primary focus at the next level will be the staggered hurdles and competing for a spot on the 4-by-100 relay team.
Her versatility should pay dividends for the Trine program, which has enjoyed great success the past few years. “Trine’s campus is really beautiful,” Michal said of her new school. “Their academics are successful. Their athletics are successful, especially in track and field. I’m excited.”
A Division III school, Trine won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s women’s track and field indoor meet title in February. Coach Josh Fletcher and his staff are preparing the Thunder for a run at the outdoor championship at Albion College in Michigan this weekend.
A local athlete on Trine’s roster is Morgan Moslow, a freshman who was Kankakee Valley’s top pole vaulter last season. She also competes in sprints.
Michal, who picked Trine over Aurora, Illinois, Ball State and Earlham College, enjoys anchoring the Bombers’ 4-by-100 team the best. Once the weather cooperates in the latter part of the schedule, she anticipates shaving time off her 100-meter time of 13.1.
“I fell like I can improve for sure,” she said. “Beating 13 is where I want to be.”
She also excels at one of the most grueling events in track: the 300-meter hurdles, which requires speed and stamina.
“You have to set a pace for the entire race,” Michal said. “You have to have your stamina built up and count your steps between the hurdles.”
The daughter of Sheri and the late Boyd Michal, Bethany plans to major in business at Trine with a minor in sports management. Her hope is to become a sports agent.
Michal said she first dreamed of running in college in the sixth grade when it became a shared goal between her and her dad, Boyd, who passed away in October.
“It’s something we always talked about. I hope I made him proud,” she said.