RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central golf coach Eric Nowlin recognized members of his 2022 varsity and reserve teams last month.
Among team award winners were junior Zach Geleott, Best 9-Hole Average and regional qualifier; junior Harrison Odle, Best 18-Hole Average and regional qualifier; sophomore Carter Drone, Most Improved and regional qualifier; senior Ky Risner, regional qualifier; and senior Zach Hillan, Sportsmanship Award and regional qualifier. Junior Wrigley Porter also competed at the regional meet.
Geleott, Odle, Hillan and Nolan Potts were also presented match medalist medals and Odle was recognized for earning all-Hoosier Conference.
Darius Lapsley was named Most Improved for the JV/reserve team and Geleott and Hillan were presented Bomber honor jackets.
A highlight of the season for the Bombers was snaring a third-place finish at the Logansport Sectional to qualify for the regional meet. It was the program’s first regional appearance since 2017.