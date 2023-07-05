WEST LAFAYETTE — It took a monumental honor before Rensselaer Central’s long-time football coach Chris Meeks was reminded again that he has spent 38 years in coaching.

Meeks, 56, was among 18 coaches statewide to receive word this past March that he would be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, joining Rensselaer icons Emory Harrison, Hank “Frank” Kresler and Steve Brandenburg.

