WEST LAFAYETTE — It took a monumental honor before Rensselaer Central’s long-time football coach Chris Meeks was reminded again that he has spent 38 years in coaching.
Meeks, 56, was among 18 coaches statewide to receive word this past March that he would be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, joining Rensselaer icons Emory Harrison, Hank “Frank” Kresler and Steve Brandenburg.
Meeks was presented his Hall of Fame plaque during a Honors Brunch and Honors Reception at the Purdue Memorial Union in West Lafayette on June 25. Among other members of the Class of 2023 honored at the brunch were Purdue and NFL great Ryan Kerrigan and former Purdue quarterback Curtis Painter.
“One thing I’ve found out when I get older and you always heard when you’re younger that time flies, and it really truly does,” Meeks said. “As I get older, I reflect back and it’s hard to believe I’m going into my 38th year of coaching; 1986 was my first team ever and that was the freshmen football team (at Rensselaer).”
Meeks, who coached briefly at Frankfort after graduating from Saint Joseph’s College, was nominated for the Hall by representatives of IFCA’s Region 4, which includes RCHS and other central and northern Indiana schools. Once his name was brought before the IFCA committee and past presidents on March 11, he was added to the list of 18 coaches recognized in this year’s class.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our school,” he said. “It’s a great accomplishment for our community. I’ve been very, very fortunate and very blessed to be surrounded with great players, great families, great coaches and a great community.”
Football has been played at Rensselaer for as long as any other school in Indiana and has had many successful seasons. The Bombers ranks among the top 12 programs in the state in career wins with over 600 as they begin their 125th year as a football program this fall.
“We take pride in the fact that football started here in 1898,” Meeks said. “We feel like we’ve got a long-standing tradition of Bomber football. A lot of great players and great coaches throughout the years.”
Meeks participated in former coach Brandenburg’s Hall of Fame induction in 2018, which was held on the RCHS football field.
“The Hall of Fame — and I think coach Brandenburg would say the same thing — doesn’t just represent us as men, but our players we’ve had in the past and our coaches. It’s a program honor,” Meeks said.
The Bombers have claimed nearly one-third of their 600+ wins (186) with Meeks at the controls over the past 24 seasons. The highlight over that stretch is the Class 2A state championship victory in 2014. RCHS beat Evansville Mater Dei — coached then and now by Mike Goebel, who was inducted into the Hall this year as well — in dominating fashion (45-21) after just missing a trip downstate the year before.
Next year, that team will celebrate 10 years of winning the school’s first state title in any sport.
“I’ve never had time to sit back and reflect, but one day I will,” Meeks said. “This honor has made me look back and reflect a little bit. It’s been a wild ride.”
During Meeks’ tenure, the Bombers have also had three undefeated regular seasons, six Hoosier Conference championships, eight sectional championships, four regional titles and a semi-state title. He served as head coach of the North All-Stars during the 2015 North/South All-Star football game and was an assistant coach during the 2005 all-star game.
Meeks said he shares the honor with the hundreds of players he’s coached and the tight-knit group of assistant coaches he has worked with. Many of the coaches he started with in 1998 are still on his staff.
“We enjoy it,” Meeks said of the coaching staff. “We enjoy the challenges. We’ve all had opportunities to go to different places and do different things, but this is what we all choose to do. We’re a group of brothers and we have a blast doing it. As long as we have a blast doing it, we’ll continue to do it.”
Past presidents of the Indiana Football Coaches Association elected 52 new members into the Hall this past March, including coaches Tony Ahrens, Rick Carrico, Roger Dodson, Dale Doerffler, Dean Doerffler, John Elliot, Darrin Fisher, Ott Hurrle, Ted Karras Jr., Jim Kiechle, Darin Knight, Paul Loggan, John Mallery, Reed May, Tim Shipp, Joe Siderewicz, Goebel and Meeks.
Other players inducted included Jason Baker, Robert Boltinghouse, Marcus Carpenter, John “Deke” Cooper, Vaughn Dunbar, AJ Edds, Trai Essex, Jason Fabini, William Henry Givins III, Kevin Hardy, Brett Law, Tom McConnlell, William Melby, Randy Minniear, Dwayne O’Conner, Bernard Pollard, Clayton Richard, Billy Seymour, Anthony Spencer and Tom Yohee.
Contributors elected were Bill Bilinski, Todd Clark, Tom Kubat, Fred Mitchell and Joe Schoen, with Joe Boland, Johnny Bright, Max G. “Bup” Gill, Tom Hodge, Ross Perri and John Scheumann picked as pioneers of the sport.