Meeks earns induction

RCHS football coach Chris Meeks has led the Bombers' football program to 186 wins in 22 years as head coach. His 2014 team, which will celebrate its 10th year anniversary in 2024, won a Class 2A state title with an unbeaten mark of 15-0.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central head football coach Chris Meeks has added his name to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

Meeks was recently informed he will be inducted with a 2023 class that also includes Drew Brees, Taylor Stubblefield, Ryan Kerrigan, Tom Kubat, John Scheumann and Todd Clark.