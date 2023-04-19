RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central head football coach Chris Meeks has added his name to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Meeks was recently informed he will be inducted with a 2023 class that also includes Drew Brees, Taylor Stubblefield, Ryan Kerrigan, Tom Kubat, John Scheumann and Todd Clark.
Brees, Stubblefield and Kerrigan are considered Indiana high school legends who enjoyed great successes in the NFL. Kubat is a former award-winning sportswriter, Scheumann is a former Ball State University standout from Lafayette and Clark served as a long-time official.
Meeks is the only coach being inducted into this year’s class.
A 1984 graduate of RCHS, Meeks graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in 1991. He is currently ranked 20th among active Indiana high school football coaches in wins with 186 against 100 losses, a 65% winning percentage.
A head coach with the Bombers for 22 years, Meeks’ teams have had three undefeated regular seasons, six Hoosier Conference championships, eight sectional championships, four regional championships, a semi-state title and won the school’s first state championship in any sport in 2014, defeating Evansville Mater Dei, 45-21, for the Class 2A title at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Meeks also served as an assistant coach in the 2005 Indiana North/South All-Star game and was the head coach for the North All-Stars in 2015. Coach Meeks is beginning his 38th year of coaching football this year.
“The Rensselaer Central High School Athletic Department would like to officially congratulate coach Chris Meeks on obtaining this prestigious honor,” the school said on Wednesday. “We are very proud and honored to have coach Meeks as a part of our school corporation.”
An announcement on Meeks’ induction ceremony and celebration activities will be announced at a later date.