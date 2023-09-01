RUSSIAVILLE — Western running back Matthew McKitrick was a workhorse against visiting Rensselaer Central Friday night, gaining 238 yards and scoring three touchdowns as the Panthers picked up their first win of the season.
The Panthers (1-2) scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a 20-20 tie for a 33-20 victory.
McKitrick carried the ball on 33 of his team’s 45 rushing plays. The Panthers gained 336 rushing yards and quarterback Levi Shoemaker made the most of his four completions, hitting receiver Brady Comer for an 18-yard touchdown and McKitrick for a 15-yard score.
Shoemaker was 4 of 8 passing for 66 yards.
RCHS coach Chris Meeks said Western was the first opponent to use misdirection against his team Friday.
“They had some big plays, but that was us being undisciplined,” he said.
RCHS sophomore quarterback Cohen Westfall completed 7 of 13 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.
Junior tailback Diego Hernandez-Reyes had his third straight 100-yard game to open the season, gaining 138 on 24 carries. He did fumble the ball.
Senior teammate Aaron Barko ran in a score and caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Bombers (2-1) trailed 20-13 at halftime, but scored midway through the third quarter to knot the score at 20-20.
Defensively, Barko had 12 tackles, including seven solos, and two pass defenses. Junior Kadyn Doyle also had 12 tackles with five solos and a tackle for loss. Senior Adam Ahler had eight tackles and Hernandez-Reyes had seven tackles with a tackle for loss.
The Bombers will open the Hoosier Conference West Division portion of their schedule on Friday when they host Twin Lakes for their Homecoming. The Indians (2-1) fell to Tippecanoe Valley, 35-7, on Friday night.
Meeks said after the game how he likes his team’s tenacity.
“I think we’ve shown over the first three weeks is we’ve got some grinders,” he said. “They play Bomber-style football and we just got to keep improving. Hopefully by the time we get to sectional time, we’re playing some great football. We saw glimpses of great things tonight. We’ve got to fix some things and get these kids a little more experience under the Friday night lights, but a lot of positives to walk away from here tonight.”