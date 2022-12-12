RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central sophomore Corbin Mathew was merciless in picking apart Twin Lakes’ zone defense Saturday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Then he picked apart the Indians’ other defenses as well, hitting nine straight shots over the game’s first three quarters in leading the Bombers to a 62-38 Hoosier Conference romp of the Indians.
Mathew would finish with a game-high 21 points before sitting for much of the fourth quarter. He finished 9 of 11 from the floor and was assisted on many of his shots by senior teammate Colby Chapman, who had six assists to go with seven points.
“I just came into the game more focused,” Mathew said of his performance. “I was more locked in, and I really don’t know why. The ball was just going in the hoop.”
Senior guard Tristen Wuethrich added 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bombers, who completed a weekend sweep of White County schools. RCHS beat North White Friday night and will carry a 5-2 record into this week’s slate of games.
The Bombers came out firing in the first quarter, knocking down 7 of 12 shots to take a 16-6 lead. The Indians, in contrast, were just 3 of 10 from the floor and missed all four of their 3-point tries.
“We’ve been trying to work on making sure we read the floor well, whether they’re in a zone or in a man-to-man,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said of his team’s offensive mindset. “With them starting in the zone, and we know we’re going to see a lot of zone this year, we did a much better job as we’ve progressed into the season to read where the windows are, seeing guys rotating into those windows and then attacking to move the defense where we want them to be so we can distribute the ball. Our guys have continued to do that well for each other.”
Rensselaer would continue its hot shooting in the second period, going 8 of 11, with Mathew hitting all four of his shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 10 points in the period.
“He’s had a great off-season,” Pulver said of Mathew, who is in the starting lineup due to a knee injury to senior Cass Pulver. “And early in the season, he continues to do what we’ve asked him to do. He goes strong to the hole. Tonight, his drive and then pull-up for that little jumper and his off-hand floater were really effective. It forces teams to sink low, so even if he doesn’t get that shot, he distributes very well.”
The Bombers, who beat the Indians, 57-43, in last month’s IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette, led 34-17 at halftime and 50-26 through three quarters.
The home team hit 59.6% of its shots (28 of 47) and had 14 team assists.
Though he struggled to score, Chapman, who is the team’s leading scorer in the first few weeks of the season, contributed in other ways.
“I think he had a great night,” Pulver said. “He was getting steals for us. He was distributing the ball. He was in passing lanes. That’s the kind of stuff we need from him. And if teams are going to key on him, we have other guys who can score. He’s been a fantastic asset for us.”
Senior Luke Deno had nine points to lead the Indians, who hit just 8 of 23 shots in the first half before knocking down 9 of 20 in the second.
“I felt like we played very good help-side, very good defense as a team,” Mathew said in frustrating the Indians. “It was a little iffy in rebounding in the first half, but I felt like we turned it around in the second.”
RCHS will now return to the road this week to face Hanover Central (Tuesday, Dec. 13) and South Newton (Friday, Dec. 16). The Bombers will play a home game on Dec. 27 before celebrating the new year.
The 2023 portion of the schedule features three conference match-ups that will decide which team will win a divisional title.
“On our side of the conference, with the exception of Lafayette Central Catholic, we saw all of them in the tournament, we see all of them in the regular season and we could see them in our sectional,” Pulver said of Twin Lakes, Benton Central and West Lafayette. “The chances of us playing them three times is very high and we know that. Playing someone twice is hard enough. Playing them a third time is that much harder.
“We did not take anything for granted tonight. We knew we had to give maximum effort and I thought the guys stepped up tonight and had a good game.”