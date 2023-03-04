FRANKFORT — Rensselaer Central’s senior-laden team called on a sophomore to salvage its season Friday night in a Frankfort Sectional semifinal.
It was obviously good strategy.
Perimeter scorer Corbin Mathew let fly a 3-point basket from the left corner with .3 seconds left that barely rippled the net as it dropped through to give the Bombers a thrilling 47-44 victory over rival Benton Central and thrust his team into Saturday night’s championship game.
RCHS (20-5) will face Twin Lakes (9-14), a surprising 45-43 winner over tournament favorite Western in Friday’s first semifinal.
With just 3.6 seconds showing, the Bombers called a play that they’ve worked on dozens of times in practice. Senior Nole Marchand hit senior teammate Tommy Boyles with an out-of-bounds pass, Boyles then zipped a pass to senior Tristen Wuethrich up the sideline and Wuethrich fired a pass to an open Mathew, who rose up over a pair of Bison defenders to hit the game winner.
Mathew had a similar look against West Lafayette at the IU Health Hoops Classic ages ago on Dec. 2, but the shot clanged off as time expired in RC’s 63-60 loss.
He was determined to find the mark this time. After the shot, he was mobbed by teammates who bounced him close to the student Bomb Squad section. It was there that a handful of students joined the celebration.
“I was afraid I wasn’t going to get it off,” he said. “I had teammates tell me I had .3 seconds left on the clock when I let it go. It was unbelievable. It felt like a dream at first.”
Credit JV/assistant coach Trent Phegley for setting up Mathew’s heroics.
“We have been doing late-game situations and that was something that coach Phegley and I talked about when he drew it up in the time-out,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We discussed what to do. We have run different scenarios — 10 seconds, five seconds, three seconds — we’ve done it for weeks now with the preparation you have to know where you are on the floor and how much three seconds really is. Tonight it worked. Says a lot for our coaching staff. Those guys put a lot of time in to put the guys in the correct situations and it worked very well tonight.”
Pulver said the players executed it flawlessly, with every person involved showing composure as they passed the ball up the floor.
“Tommy went to get the ball from Nole, he made the right look up to Tristen, Tristen caught the ball and had one step and threw it up the court to Corbin and Corbin was in rhythm with the shot,” Pulver said. “Honestly, all of us knew when it left his hand it was in because he was in rhythm and we have practiced that over and over from that range. It was a great shot.”
Mathew finished with seven points, all coming in the fourth quarter. He had two 3-point baskets in the game’s final four minutes.
“Phegley drew up a great play,” Mathew said of the final shot. “Their guy fell and Tristen made a great read and kicked it out to me. In reality my teammates, they got us here. I didn’t shoot very well tonight, but I hit that shot and we came out with the win. That’s all that matters.”
Mathew had heroic moments as a freshman in leading the Bombers to a Class 2A sectional title last season. His clutch shooting at the Winamac Sectional came after missing several games with a hand injury.
“He’s been great this season,” Pulver said. “We have relied on him. He had a great sectional run for us last year. Now he’s in a starting role and he had a very good game for us. To be in that position and embrace taking that shot is a very big step.”
The Bombers were on the verge of a stress-free win in the fourth quarter, leading by as much as six points twice in the game’s final minute. But Dawson Brock kept bringing the Bison back, hitting two 3-pointers and three free throws after he was fouled by Mathew on a jumper from the top of the key.
His last 3-point basket with under five seconds left knotted the score at 44-44 and discussion turned to overtime before Mathew’s shot won it.
“He’s a very good player,” Pulver said of Brock. “He’s unorthodox in the way that he moves, but he makes big shots. When we played them in the IU Hoops, he made great plays for them then. He’s the one who hit the shot to put them in overtime, so I was not surprised he scored the last five or six points for them. I was not surprised they were continually going to him. Our guys knew it, too.”
Brock had 12 points, including nine in the final quarter. Teammate Luke Lambeck also hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with 13 points and Cayden Hardebeck also knocked down a late 3 to keep the Bison close.
Hunter Sisson, the team’s top scorer, was held to just a basket.
RCHS took 35 free throws to five for the Bison. Sixteen of the Bombers’ 22 fourth-quarter points came at the foul line, with senior Colby Chapman — who had a game-high 19 points — hitting 9 of 10 and Wuethrich adding 5 of 6 foul shots.
The Bombers were 29 for 35 from the free throw line in the game.
“We did attack the rim really well,” Pulver said. “We took the contact and made our free throws and I think that was very important for us. If we would have missed our free throws, it wouldn’t have been a win for us. I think our guys concentrated on the free throws, and hitting them under pressure has been a really important step for us.”
Neither team could shake the other. Rensselaer led 16-14 at halftime and the game was tied at 25-25 after three quarters.
With the win, the Bombers won the season series at 2-1.
“We knew from the summer that in order to get to this point, we were going to have to go through BC,” Pulver said. “That’s exactly what happened. But they are a very good team.”
Added Mathew: “We definitely built a rivalry over the season. We had a good sense we were going to see them again at sectional.”
Rensselaer beat Twin Lakes twice during the regular season by 57-43 and 62-38 scores. But the Indians also suffered a 57-28 loss to Western in the regular season and the Panthers (13-11) were sent packing by coach Kent Adams’ crew.
“Twin Lakes is no joke,” Pulver said. “Coach Adams will have them ready to go. I was not surprised about that win tonight. I didn’t care what everyone said. They had all week to prepare for this team tonight and I watched it happen and I’ve got a lot of respect for Twin Lakes.”
The Bombers now have the rare opportunity to win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time since the 1960s. It would be their first 3A title, but after the team took several minutes to celebrate Mathew’s game winner, talk turned to the Indians.
“We definitely have to be ready for them,” Mathew said. “Beating Western, that’s phenomenal. Good for them. But it’s our turn Saturday and we’ll see what happens.”