RENSSELAER — Lowell standout Christopher Mantis was impossible for Rensselaer Central to guard Tuesday night.
Play too close and the 6-foot-7 senior guard would rise up for a 3-point shot. He finished 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc.
Give him room and he’ll hit the mid-range jumper or drive right around you as he crashes to the rim.
The only blemish on Mantis’s 52-point effort against the Bombers Tuesday was a couple of mistimed dunks. Otherwise, he nearly carried the Red Devils (12-8) to victory on his own.
Lowell outpaced the Bombers, 87-68, for its fourth win in five games.
Over his last four games against the Bombers, Mantis, who averages 29.3 points per game this season, has scored 52, 34 and 34 points. The Red Devils have a 1-3 record vs. RCHS with Mantis in the lineup.
Mantis's previous high was 48 points against Portage on Dec. 15. He's scored 32 or more points in seven games this season.
“Sometimes when a person has a really good junior year, they kind of plateau. They don’t necessarily push themselves to that next level,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “And I absolutely think he’s upped his game since last year. He’s playing so much stronger, so much better as a senior. He was very active on the drive rather than settling on the outside. He’s very impressive.”
The Bombers (10-10) were within four points of the lead (63-59) early in the fourth quarter before Lowell responded with an 8-0 run to gain control.
A pair of 3-pointers by Mantis and Cayden Vasko and a steal and lay-in by guard Tyson Chavez pushed Lowell’s lead to 71-59. The lead continued to grow, with the final score Lowell’s biggest margin of the night.
“We were within four and with about 5:30 left in the fourth we were down by 12,” Pulver said. “We called a timeout to give that perspective that we have a lot of time. We had a couple of good stops, but we weren’t putting the ball in the hole. We missed a couple of layups in the fourth. Some of that is tired legs. Some of that is they’re longer than us and we’re trying to avoid the bump. We’ve got to get better with that. We need to make sure when we have open looks we’re scoring them because that would have made a difference in that fourth quarter for sure.”
Mantis, who is the first opposing player to score 50 or more points at Joe Burvan Gymnasium in decades, scored 20 of his team’s 30 fourth-quarter points. He hit 19 of 30 shots, scored 27 points by halftime and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Appalachian State University recruit was also 7 of 7 from the foul line.
The Bombers kept pace for most of the game behind a career-best effort from junior Brody Chamness, who knocked down 5 of 8 3-pointers and finished 7 of 12 from the floor overall for 19 points.
He had three 3s in the first period to help RCHS stay close (16-15). Senior Josh Fleming had 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting with five rebounds, eight assists and three steals and junior Tate Drone added 12 points and seven boards.
“Brody has such a nice shot and I think the guys have so much confidence in him,” Pulver said. “It was nice to see him hit shot but also go to the well. We were willing to give him the ball. He took pressure off and allowed Josh to go at a different pace rather than always drive, drive, drive. It allowed the game to come to him a little bit more.”
Lowell threatened to pull away in the third period, but the Bombers used an 8-3 run to stay within striking distance. Sophomore Colby Chapman’s 3-point basket late in the third had the Bombers within a point of the lead at 53-52.
The score was 57-53 at the end of three periods before Mantis and his teammates lengthened their lead. Chavez had 12 points, including 10 in the second half.
“I thought our guys played really well,” Pulver said. “They stuck with the game plan. They were a little more communicative on the floor. We have to be on the same page as we come to the end of the season and part of that is communicating with each other.”