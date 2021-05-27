JASPER COUNTY — Rensselaer Central junior high jumper Ariel Manns will join three Kankakee Valley athletes at next week’s girls’ state track and field meet in Indianapolis.
Manns finished among the top five at the Portage Regional meet on May 25, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 3 inches. She received a call-back two days later and will be one of 12 girls who jumped 5-3 to compete downstate at Ben Davis High School.
It will be Manns’s first trip to the state meet.
The state finals is set for Saturday, June 5. It will begin at 2 p.m., CST, with field events.
KV teammates Taylor Schoonveld, a junior, and sophomore Emily Nannenga also jumped 5-3 at regional. A total of 30 girls will compete for the high jump title, with Isabella Jackson of Whiteland the top seed at 5-9.
Schoonveld will be competing in her second state meet after qualifying for the high jump as a freshman in 2019. This is Nannenga’s first trip downstate.
Schoonveld is also seeded third in the 300-meter hurdles after winning the event at regional. Her time of 44.97 seconds sits behind No. 1 seed Reece Sanders of Indianapolis Cathedral (43.9) and Morgan Patterson of Fort Wayne Northrup (44.54).
KVHS freshman distance runner Emma Bell will also run downstate after earning a call-back in the 1,600 meters. She will be one of 27 competitors after finishing among the top five at regional with a time of 5 minutes, 22.21 seconds.