RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Ariel Manns has successfully tackled one high jump mark.
She has set her sights on setting another beginning next year.
A state qualifier in the high jump after clearing a school-record 5 feet, 3 inches in the post-season last spring, Manns — the daughter of Scott and Erica Manns of Rensselaer — recently signed to join the Bethel University’s women’s track and field team for 2022-23.
A consistent 5 foot high jumper most of last season, Manns went over that mark on a number of occasions in the post-season, including a personal-best 5-3 at the Portage Regional to qualify for state.
The jump broke Rensselaer’s old mark of 5-2 set by Jessica Luesse in 2006.
Knee surgery slowed Manns’ in the preseason, but she has steadily been clearing the bar at 5 feet as she builds towards another state finals bid.
Manns looked at North Park University in Chicago, Manchester and Goshen before selecting Bethel, which has a strong tradition in track and field. The women’s team recently won the program’s eighth NCCAA national championship in Illinois.
The program has also won several conference championships and has had many of its athletes reach all-American status.
“I liked the campus and the environment,” Manns said in selecting Bethel, located in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Manns plans to study elementary education with a minor in American Sign Language at the college.
Bethel coach Danny Wilkerson said he was impressed with Manns’ athleticism. Manns also played soccer at an elite level, finishing among Rensselaer’s all-time scoring leaders.
“She’s a multi-sport athlete,” Wilkerson said. “High jump is what she’s fallen in love with and it’s her primary event, but she carries more general athleticism beyond a single event athlete. Once she starts training, she will be diverse in a lot of areas.”
Manns will likely compete for a spot on the women’s team next winter with hopes of making the roster when the outdoor season begins. The Pilots will be losing their top high jumper to graduation this spring.
Wilkerson believes his new recruit will only get better as she continues to work her way back from an injury.
“When you can find somebody that has state qualifier experience and has jumped well at the high school level but still has a lot of upside, it’s a huge benefit to a smaller institution like Bethel,” he said. “The fact she’s already back from the injury she had and is competing as well as she is, with her work ethic and her determination, a lot of people would have given up, but she never did. That’s an extra bonus for us to be even more excited about having her.”
As for Bethel’s record, Manns will need to clear the bar at 5-7 by the end of her college career to tie the mark.
“She still has a bit to go to get to those heights, but it’s more than doable for her to take shots at it even as a freshman,” Wilkerson said.