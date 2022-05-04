RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s leading scorer in girls’ basketball is ready to have an impact on Manchester University’s women’s team next fall.
RCHS senior Jessie Ringen picked Manchester from a list that included Indiana University-South Bend and Indiana University-Northwest, signing with the Spartans last week.
She chose the school because of its closeness to Rensselaer, allowing parents Scott and Marie Ringen to attend many of her games.
“It’s a small town like Rensselaer,” Jessie said of North Manchester. “It’s a small campus, which I like.” Ringen will study dental hygiene at Manchester.
On the court, the 5-foot-8 guard/forward will battle to get playing time in her first year.
“I can play a one (point guard), two (shooting guard), three (small forward) or four (power forward),” she said. “I’ll play anywhere they need me.”
Manchester coach Josh Dzurick has been with the Division III program for 18 years, leading the Spartans to 188 wins over that stretch. Manchester was 8-15 this past winter and last had a winning season during the 2013-14 season, finishing 14-13.
Ringen owns Rensselaer’s all-time scoring record in girls’ basketball at 1,257 points, passing former Bomber Leslie Rowan. She became the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 points earlier this year, joining Rowan, Sam Odle and former teammate Sydney Van Meter.
The team’s go-to player at end of games, Ringen helped guide the Bombers to a 17-win season this past winter. They reached the finals of the 2A sectional on their home floor, losing to No. 1 ranked South Central by a 41-38 final.
“We didn’t win the sectional like we wanted, but we had a lot of fun this year,” Ringen said. “We were able to beat Knox, Judson and KV, so it was a good season.”
The Bombers had 53 wins in four seasons with Ringen on the varsity roster. She served as the team’s leading scorer in each of the last two seasons.
A three-sport standout, Ringen was the leading attacker on Rensselaer’s volleyball team. She is currently the Bombers’ No. 1 singles player in tennis.