RENSSELAER — Home cookin’ helped the Rensselaer Central girls’ cross country team secure a runner-up finish in the Hoosier Conference Meet on Saturday.
The meet, which was moved from Twin Lakes to Rensselaer Central days before the event, featured a team victory for West Lafayette. The Red Devils had 42 points to 89 for the Lady Bombers.
Western was third (105), followed by Hamilton Heights (109), Benton Central (115), Lewis Cass (120), Twin Lakes (146) and Northwestern (199).
Western won the boys’ meet title, with RCHS fifth overall.
In the girls’ race, junior Amzie Maienbrook earned all-conference honors by placing fourth overall for the Bombers. She had a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds.
Freshman Ava Barten placed 17th in 21:09 for honorable mention all-HC. Also scoring for coach Sid Dobson’s squad were freshman Riley Rentschler, 21st in 21:12; sophomore Baylie Wuethrich, 27th in 21:49; and sophomore Rheannon Pinkerman, 30th in 22:10.
Solcy Sanchez was 35th, followed by teammates Elizabeth Knoth, Audrey Davisson, Hannah Warne, Gracie Castle, Anna Black, Kelsey Rodibaugh, Maddie Martin and Emily Dobson.
Sophomore Tristan Wuethrich had a third-place finish in the boys’ race in 16:45 to earn all-HC honors.
Western won the team title with 27 points, followed by West Lafayette (44), Northwestern (134), Hamilton Heights (139) and RCHS (142). Tipton was sixth, Benton Central finished seventh, Twin Lakes placed eighth and Lewis Cass had a ninth-place finish.
Joining Wuethrich on Rensselaer’s scorecard were Tom Van Hoose, a freshman who placed 25th overall in 18:18; senior Conner Parker, 31st in 18:44; senior Will Messman, 42nd in 19:25; and senior Eli Dobson, 42nd in 19:37.
Nolan Potts was 49th, followed by Deric Duncan (51st). Cade Rivera, Alex Nagel, Davin Bate and Eric Baugh all posted times as well.