RENSSELAER — The 2022 Lilly Scholarship winner for Jasper County is prepared to enjoy the academic and athletic experiences DePauw University has to offer.
Rensselaer Central senior Amzie Maienbrook, who was recently named this year’s Lilly winner, selected DePauw and its Greencastle, Indiana, campus over a list of schools that included the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, John Carroll University in Ohio, Hillsdale in Michigan, Bellarmine and Murray State in Kentucky and Notre Dame and IUPUI in Indiana.
Ultimately, Maienbrook picked DePauw because it was a perfect fit.
“DePauw had everything I wanted in a college all in one place,” she said. “I was able to get the running experience. The academic expertise. They have one of the best economics programs in the nation.”
She is also guaranteed an internship for a semester through the school’s management fellows program.
“For me, it was giving up nothing and me having everything with everything close to home where my loved ones are,” she said.
The daughter of Scott and Terra Maienbrook, Amzie plans to study economics at DePauw. She aspires to earn a PhD in economics and become a college professor. She would also like to research the wage gaps in America and provide solutions at some point in her career.
As she tackles academic programs at DePauw, she will compete for the Tigers’ Division III women’s cross country and track teams. One of the most decorated distance runners in Rensselaer Central’s history, Maienbrook is expected to impact DePauw’s cross country program immediately.
In track, she will look to fill out DePauw’s distance roster. The Tigers are considered one of the strongest women’s teams in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
A two-time sectional champion in cross country, Maienbrook has been the Bombers best distance runner over the past three seasons, qualifying for the track regional in 2019 and 2021.
“The events I’m running now probably won’t be the ones I run in college,” she said. “In college, they expand the distance. I’m looking to do more along the lines of the 5K, the 3K, the 10K … go beyond the two-mile race. Maybe run the two-mile, but stray away from the mile and the 800.”
When COVID sapped her of the ability to compete in track in 2020, Maienbrook soon discovered that she missed the competition of distance events.
“After quarantine my sophomore year and missing track season, I realized I wanted to compete as long as I can,” she said. “I did not want to pay to run in college. It just doesn’t make sense. But after the receiving the Lilly, it made financial sense to go to DePauw and continue to run.”
The Lilly scholarship pays for Maienbrook’s room and board as well as instructional materials. The only requirement was she had to stay in state to secure the funds she would need.
“(Winning the Lilly scholarship) was a remarkable experience,” Maienbrook said. “Your whole life as you’re going through school, especially in high school, you’re trying to figure out where are you going to college and how are you going to afford it. I wouldn’t have been able to afford it DePauw and all the experiences I’m going to have there without the Lilly.”
In the meantime, Maienbrook will look to continue to lead the distance contingent for the Bombers’ track team. She narrowly missed reaching the cross country state meet in the fall and has a shot to compete for a state finals appearance this spring.
“Track is difficult to progress in,” she said upon reflection. “Swimming and track are the most difficult sports to move on in when you look at those individual aspects. Wrestling is hard, too. Cross country is interesting because they take the first 10 not on a qualified team and they get to move on. In track, you have to win it, so it’s difficult. I’m hoping to win one of my events at sectional, either the mile or two-mile, better my time and appreciate one last season in high school and stay healthy. After fighting injuries last year, staying healthy is the big thing.”
Once RCHS’s track season is over, Maienbrook will begin to work out in preparation for the fall cross country season at DePauw. She is excited to acquaint herself with her new teammates.
“What really struck me about the team compared to other schools is everyone seemed so happy to be there,” she said about meeting her future teammates. “That was really the environment I was looking for, somewhere where I could be happy and surrounded by support for the next four years.”