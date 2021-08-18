CROWN POINT — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Amzie Maienbrook had a solid start to the season, finishing second in the annual Crown Point Invitational on Aug. 14.
The runner-up finish propelled the Bombers to a sixth-place finish as a team.
Rensselaer’s other scorers included Audrey Davisson, 32nd place; Elizabeth Knoth, 44th; and Annalise Yeager, 59th in her first varsity race.
Rheannon Pinkerman was 78th overall, followed by Gracie Castle (81st), Liberty Bate (89th), Emily Dobson (93rd), Anna Black (99th) and Lilly Cook (100th).
Rensselaer’s boys placed eighth in the team race, getting a ninth-place individual finish from junior Tristen Wuethrich.
Tom Van Hoose was 29th overall and brother Odin placed 40th. Jack Boer (46th) and Conner Parker (49th) also cracked the top 50.
Jacob Partin was 56th, Reece Boring finished 59th, AJ Hopkins placed 126th, Cade Rivera was 127th and Isaac Messman placed 128th. Eric Baugh (132nd) and Ryan Louck (135th) also competed.
Crown Point won the team title with 63 points and Lake Central finished second with 70.
Girls Golf
Bombers off to 2-0 start in dual meets
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team improved to 2-0 with a 203-260 win over visiting Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday, Aug. 16.
Jenna Minter and Haley Graf led all golfers with 50s and Carly Drone added a 51. Addison Hesson shot a 52 with Josie Zacher firing a 62 for the kick-out score.
In the junior varsity match, Maggie Maienbrook had a 55, Elise Donnelly fired a 56 and Maggie Hooker shot a 59. Harlie Klemp finished with a 59 also and Mallory Klingler (61), Maddie Martin (62) and Kennedy Kosta (62) also competed for the Bombers, who are scheduled to host South Newton Thursday night at Curtis Creek.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Bombers edged Merrillville at Turkey Creek Golf Course. It was the team’s first nine-hole match of the season. Minter shot a 50 for RCHS and Drone finished a stroke behind at 51. Hesson finished with a 56, Maienbrook shot a 58 and Donnelly had a 64 for the kick-out score. The JV team was led by Hooker’s 55, with Klingler shooting a 58 and Martin a 61. Kosta had a 68 to finish the scoring.
Boys Tennis
Bison win 4 of 5 matches to beat Kougars
OXFORD — The Kankakee Valley boys’ tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 setback at Benton Central Tuesday night. Hayden Dase and Jeb Boissy got the lone win at No. 1 doubles for the Kougars. The pair won in three sets.
The junior varsity squad also lost by a 3-1 final, with the doubles team of Cade Wanger and Colin Ruther collecting the lone win.