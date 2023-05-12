Hoosier Conference officials have announced that Logansport High School will be joining the league for the 2024-25 season.
It will be replacing Lewis Cass, which announced recently that it will leave the conference at the end of the current school year to join the Three Rivers Conference.
Logansport will likely slot into Cass’s spot in the East Division of the conference alongside Hamilton Heights, Northwestern, Tipton and Western.
The West Division features Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rensselaer Central, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette.
Cass will join a Three Rivers league that includes Maconaquah, Peru, Manchester, North Miami, Northfield, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitco.