Lady Kougars go 2-2 in opening tourney
LaPORTE — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team finished 2-2 at the annual LaPorte Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Kougars lost their opener to New Prairie by 25-11 and 25-14 scores, with Gabrielle Diener collecting five kills and six assists. Lyric Carpenter added four assists and Lily Jones led the defense with 12 digs. Brooklyn Richie had two kills.
In its second match, KV fell to Merrillville, 25-12 and 25-21, with Diener and Ava Koselke finishing with three kills each. Jones and Ava Dase had a service ace apiece and Koselke collected three blocks as did Richie.
KV bounced back for a 2-0 victory in its third match, beating Highland, 25-23 and 25-12. Koselke had six kills, Diener added four and Richie had three. Aubrey Stowers had two kills and Dase finished with one.
Jones ripped five aces in a row in the second set to give her team momentum. Carpenter also had five aces for the match and Summer Weaver and Samantha Garcia contributed strong defensive efforts in the back row.
The Kougars capped the day with a 25-14, 25-19 victory over South Bend Clay, getting 16 digs from libero Carly Bounce.
Diener and Koselke had three blocks each and Stowers had a team-high five kills.
Lady Bombers 3rd at West Central invite
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central reached the consolation match at the annual West Central volleyball invitational on Saturday, going 3-1 to improve to 7-3 on the season.
The Lady Bombers beat Morgan Township (20-25, 25-20 and 15-4) and West Central (25-13, 25-12) to set up a match with Tri-County for a chance to play for the championship. The Cavaliers would hold off the Bombers, 25-22 and 25-12, to get the win.
Rensselaer would face Victory Christian in the third-place match, winning 25-22, 22-25 and 15-12.
Stat leaders for RCHS included Kamri Rowland, who had a team-best 24 kills in the four matches on 41 of 48 attacks to go with five aces on 27 of 36 serves and a block; Nell Haberlin, who finished with 22 kills on 41 of 46 attacks with a block, 20 aces on 47 of 51 serves and 26 digs; Taylor Van Meter, who added 15 kills on 27 of 32 attacks with four blocks; Brooklyn Bilyeu, who was 45 of 48 serving with 12 aces, 176 of 179 setting with 55 assists and 21 digs; and Emily Louck, who had five aces on 20 of 21 serves with a team-best 45 digs.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Bombers dominated their match against Winamac in a home opener, winning by 25-8, 25-16 and 25-12 scores.
Haberlin had a match-best 11 kills and Rowland added 10. Haberlin also had four service aces and Louck had three aces and 10 digs.
Emma Sinn also had three aces and Bilyeu had 18 assists.
Prep Football
Rebels use dominant effort to rout Eagles
KENTLAND — South Newton’s football team scored five times in the first half to build a 38-0 lead and added one more score in the second to rout visiting Lake Station, 46-0, on Friday night.
Rebels quarterback Evyn Krug rushed for three touchdowns in the first half — all 1-yard runs — and added an interception return for another score that punctuated his team’s first-half scoring.
Lucas Bogucki had three 2-point conversion runs and Marshall Kunz caught a 33-yard TD pass from Krug in the first half. Krug had a 1-yard TD run for the only points in the second half.
Krug completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards and a score and added 86 yards on the ground with four TDs. Sean Mukasa was the Rebels’ top receiver with three catches for 41 yards.
The Rebels had 243 total yards to just 78 yards for the Eagles.
Covington proves offensive vs. Cavs
COVINGTON — Host Covington unleashed all of its offensive weapons to collect a 34-16 victory over Tri-County last Friday night.
Quarterback Wyatt Moncrief used his arm and his legs to total over 300 yards of offense. He was 13 of 19 passing with 231 yards and a touchdown and added 103 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Teammate Cian Moore had a team-high 134 yards on the ground with a score.
For the Cavaliers, who fell behind 28-0 after three quarters before scoring twice in the fourth, running back Jonathan Pearson had 20 carries for 127 yards and two scores. He also added 12 tackles, including eight solos, and had three tackles for loss.
Quarterback Koby Bahler was 6 of 21 passing for 96 yards with an interception and receiver Noah Pratt caught two passes for 72 yards.
Defensively, Ayden Justice, a freshman, had eight tackles, including seven solos, and Gabe Sanders also had eight tackles with seven solos.
Trojans bounce Caston, 24-12
FULTON — West Central quarterback Connor Marlatt completed 12 of 12 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Trojans to a 24-12 season-opening win at Caston Friday night.
Marlatt threw scores to three different receivers, including Josiah Rodriguez for 30 yards, Felipe Bazan for 22 and Austin Bolen for 48. Marlatt also ran in a score from 26 yards out.
Jacob Pilarski led the winners with 49 rushing yards on 12 carries. The Trojans had 102 rushing yards on 26 plays.
Caston quarterback Gavin Mollenkopf managed 104 passing yards and a touchdown, but was dropped behind the line of scrimmage most of the night, finishing with minus-16 yards on six carries. Jabez Yarber had 61 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Comets.
The Trojans had four sacks, including two by Zach Gilger and one each by Christian Hughes and Bolen. Hughes had 10 tackles with two tackles for loss and Drea Villarreal led with 12 tackles and also had two tackles for loss.
Rodriguez and Spencer Lehman had eight tackles apiece.
Prep Girls Soccer
Bombers, Covington play to a 2-2 tie
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team let a 2-0 halftime lead slip away as visiting Covington forced a tie in the season opener for the Bombers.
Libby Dixon got the Bombers on the board early, taking a cross from teammate Sarah Kaufman and putting it into the back of the net. Dixon and Kaufman hooked up again later, with Kaufman taking a pass from Dixon for the score and a 2-0 lead.
But Covington scored twice in the second half on a pair of floaters that found the back of the net to tie the score. Katie Cotner had six saves in goal for the Bombers, who had 12 shots on goal in the match.
Prep Girls Golf
Lady Bombers get
a 43 from Drone
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team picked up an easy win over South Newton by a 181-285 score at Curtis Creek on Aug. 17.
Junior Carly Drone shot a match medalist round of 43, with Haley Graf, a senior, a stroke behind at 44. Junior Maggie Hooker shot a 46 and senior Maggie Maienbrook finished with a 48.
Senior Jenna Minter had a kick-out round of 49 and senior Mallory Klingler also competed, shooting a 54.
The Lady Kougars will face rival Kankakee Valley on Thursday, Aug. 24 at home.
Lady Kougars
dismantle host Lowell
GRANT PARK, Ill. — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 175-266 rout of Lowell at Minne Monesse golf course in Kankakee (Illinois) County.
Senior Brynlee DeBoard shot a match-best 41 to lead all golfers. Teammate Katelyn Bakker was two strokes behind with a 43 and Lilly Van Loon shot a 44.
Allison Rushmore rounded out the scoring with a 47. Avarie Rondeau shot a 48 for the fifth player score.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Kougars bounced North Newton by a 166-238 final to remain unbeaten in dual matches. DeBoard and Van Loon tied for meet medalist with 40s and Rushmore shot a 46. Junior Kaylee Anderson had a season-low 46 to figure in the scoring also and Rondeau shot a 51 for the kick-out score.
The Kougars hosted NCC foe Andrean at Sandy Pines on Wednesday, Aug. 16, getting a 39 from DeBoard in a 164-201 win. Van Loon and Rushmore shot 40s and Bakker had a 45 to round out the scoring.
Rondeau had a 52. Bakker’s finish was her lowest 9-hole round of the season.
JV Football
Whaley scores 3 TDs in win over RCHS
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley built a 21-6 lead at halftime and was never threatened in its 35-12 win over visiting Rensselaer Central in junior varsity football last Saturday.
The Kougars jumped to an early lead on a 33-yard touchdown run by Brevin Whaley. It was set up by a fourth-down 30-yard conversion pass from Isaac Deardorff to Sam Gartshore.
Deardorff would hit Austin Parks to add the two-point conversion.
Whaley would add a 70-yard touchdown run in the second period, which also included a TD run by Parks and an extra point by Matthew Ritchie.
In the second half, Whaley scored again, this time from 44 yards out and Parks followed with an 87-yard TD run to build on KV’s lead.
Ritchie made both extra-point kicks.
Providing blocks up front were Myles Kitchen, Hunter Urbano, Ben Waugaman, Brock Whitten and Josh Cassaday. Whaley rushed for 184 yards behind his front line and Parks added 128.
Parks, Gartshore and Ritchie led the team in tackles and Jason Parker had an interception.
Blake Cavanaugh had a pair of TDs for the Bombers. He scored on a 40-yard pass from Beck Drone and had a kick-off return for a score.
RCMS Sports
Lady Bombers CC team led by Cawby
MONON — Rensselaer Central’s middle school cross country team opened the season by competing at the North White Invitational at Monon Park on Saturday.
The Lady Bombers got a fifth-place finish from Brynleigh Cawby, who covers the course in 12 minutes, 45 seconds. Hadley Korniak was 17th in 13:36 to earn a top 20 finish.
Other finishers for RCMS included Addison Nesius in 38th (14:28), Paige Hurley in 39th (14:35), Kiera Dobson in 43rd (14:43), Ashleigh Northcutt in 54th (15:01), Elizabeth Sterk in 57th (15:09) and Lyla Schmid in 61st (15:21).
The middle school boys’ team also competed in Monon, with Jacek Yeager getting a 13th-place finish in 11:44. Gunner Van Hoose was 19th in 12:06.
Other finishers include Mason Ames in 48th place (13:34), Aiden Sutherland in 49th (13:36), Harrison Veldman in 56th (13:52), Brycen Kyburz in 58th (14:02), Conner Davis in 74th (14:37), Braydon Burkhart in 82nd (14:51), Jackson Murdock in 86th (14:58), Mateo Villegas in 85th (15:32) and Parker Johns in 135th (21:57).