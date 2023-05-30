VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central senior thrower Jordan Cree fell short in his bid for a return trip to the state boys’ track meet, finishing fourth in the shot-put and sixth in discus at the Valparaiso Regional on May 25.
Cree, who will play football at Wabash College in the fall, qualified for both throws in last year’s state finals in Bloomington.
Cree’s toss of 53 feet, 5 inches put him in the top five in the shot at Valpo. The top three finishers in each event and any athlete who hits a state standard qualify for state.
Cree earlier finished just out of the top five in the discus with a toss of 156-7. He threw a career-best 166-6 to win a sectional title last week.
Sophomore teammate Bryan Camarena was fifth in the discus at 159-9 and 15th in the shot at 38-5.
Junior Jack Jordan was fourth in the pole vault at 13-4 and the 4-by-800 team of Tristen Wuethrich, Dalton Henry, Jacob Partin and Trey Maciejewski finished fifth in 8 minutes, 13.44 seconds.
Senior Nolan Potts was 11th in the high jump (5-10), Tyger Woodke was 15th in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.02 seconds), Wuethrich finished 13th in the 1,600 meters (4:40), Tom Van Hoose was 15th in the 3,200 run (10:28.35), senior Kolton Ploughe was 13th in the 300 hurdles (43.82) and Partin was 13th in the 800 run (2:08).
The 4-by-400 relay team of Potts, Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry finished 15th in 3:43.
The Bombers totaled 21 points, tying county rival Kankakee Valley for 11th place. Crown Point won the team title with 66 points.
Earning points for the Kougars were Lane Zander in the sprints, Zach Frieden in the discus and Jacob Sandlin in the hurdles.
Zander was fifth in both the 100 dash (11.31 seconds) and 200 meters (23.28), Sandlin placed eighth in the 110 high hurdles (16.26) and ninth in the 300 hurdles (43.33) and Frieden was fourth in the discus at 160 feet, 5 inches.
Luke Hoskins of South Newton was 10th in the discus at 142-6.
Sandlin was ninth in high jump at 6-2 and Ethan Ehrhardt was 11th in the 1,600 meters in 4:39.33.
KV’s 4-by-100 relay team of Adrian Uchman, Sandlin, Nolen Kooistra and Zander finished seventh in 44.46 and the 4-by-400 foursome of Xavier De La Paz Marino, Uchman, Marco Castro and Brady Sampson was ninth in 3:28.31.
DeMotte Christian’s 4-by-800 team placed 15th overall. Team members included Tanyon Bakker, Hunter Drain, Jaxson Peak and Michael Thatcher.