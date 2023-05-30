Camarena closes strong

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS sophomore thrower Bryan Camarena finished fifth in the discus at the Valparaiso Regional. He has two more years to secure a spot in his first state finals.

VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central senior thrower Jordan Cree fell short in his bid for a return trip to the state boys’ track meet, finishing fourth in the shot-put and sixth in discus at the Valparaiso Regional on May 25.

Cree, who will play football at Wabash College in the fall, qualified for both throws in last year’s state finals in Bloomington.

