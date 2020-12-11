PARIS, Kentucky — Rensselaer Central Middle School coach Dan Yeager took nearly 30 runners to the Coaches Nationals Youth Cross Country Meet in Paris, Kentucky, on Nov. 21.
The meet, which held divisional races for middle school and high school athletes, was held at Bourbon County Park. Local competitors included athletes from Rensselaer Central’s middle and high school programs, as well as a few athletes from Kankakee Valley, Andrean and Delphi.
RCHS sectional champion Amzie Maienbrook and sectional runner-up Emma Bell of KV were among those competing for Yeager’s teams.
Here is a look at results from the races that featured local athletes:
11-12 Girls Age Division — 3,000 meters
26th — Hope Hurley, RCMS, 11 minutes, 56 seconds
50th — Tessa Ventrello, RCMS, 12:57
11-12 Boys Age Division — 3,00 meters
25th — Daniel Davis, RCMS, 11:36
13-14 Girls Age Division — 4,000 meters
22nd — Ava Barten, RCHS, 17:09
27th — Gina Cappello, Andrean, 17:21
31st — Annalise Yeager, RCMS, 17:41
33rd — Sarah Perry, Delphi, 17:51
43rd — Audrey Korniak, RCMS, 18:23
49th — Addison Johnson, KVHS, 18:41
63rd — Delaney Koebcke, RCMS, 19:04
Team finished seventh in the nation.
13-14 Boys Age Division — 4,000 meters
22nd — Oden Van Hoose, RCMS, 15:14
37th — Tom Van Hoose, RCHS, 15:20
59th — Tyger Woodke, RCMS, 16:19
60th — Jack Boer, RCMS, 16:19
89th — Isaac Messman, RCMS, 19:01
Team finished 11th in the nation.
15-16 Girls Age Division — 5,000 meters
11th — Emma Bell, KVHS, 20:11
17-18 Girls Division — 5,000 meters
15th — Amzie Maienbrook, RCHS, 20:05
36th — Halle Frieden, KVHS, 22:46