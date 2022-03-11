Eighty-two Indiana high school seniors — 40 boys and 42 girls — have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State for 2022 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Locally, Brayden Huber of West Central and Hunter Pogue of North White were among the 40 boys’ basketball players to earn first-team recognition.
In addition, 378 more boys and 452 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2022, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said. In total, a record 912 players received some level of recognition in this year's IBCA Academic All-State program.
Local boys’ basketball players earning honorable mention were Luke Andree and Nick Mikash of Kankakee Valley; Korbin Lawson and Logan Doty of Tri-County; Cole Petri of North Newton; Cy and Garrett Sammons of South Newton; Isaiah Denton, Clayton Reames, Caleb Orr, Nathan Miller, Bentley Buschman and Nathan Miller of North White; Reece Marrs and Tasheen Syed of Hebron; and Hayden Hubbard, Ethan Bowsman and Clayton Bridwell of Twin Lakes.
Local girls’ players who received honorable mention all-state were Abby Ahler, Makenzie Moore and Morgan Van Meter of Rensselaer Central; Marissa Howard of Kankakee Valley; Shelby Schambach and Brynn Warren of Tri-County; Dahna Frump and Madison Zeldenrust of Covenant Christian of DeMotte; Harley and Heidi Schleman, Cayci Ehlinger and Grace Hollopeter of North Newton; Jaela Marks, Linnea Schurmann, Kara and Lea Conrad, Layla Ramon and Alexxys Standish of South Newton; and Lauren Annis, Rylie Carter, Hannah Cosgray and Lynzi Heimlich of North White.
The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game. In most years, college board scores also are considered.
For the second consecutive year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some students not taking the SAT or ACT and some colleges not requiring those results, the IBCA waived its previous college board requirements.
"The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities," Witty said. "Rather, in many cases, a player's success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor."
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale and a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one's class. Traditionally, the IBCA has required an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24 on the college boards, but, as mentioned earlier, those requirements were waived this year.
Once nominations were received, an IBCA committee reviewed the information and determined awards for first team and honorable mention.
Those selected will receive certificates from the IBCA for their honor. Plans are for certificates to be distributed in PDF form to coaches via e-mail during April for the coach to print. The coach then may present the certificate to each honored player sometime before the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls' Academic All-State team in 1980.