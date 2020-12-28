Area girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will look to squeeze in a few games prior to the new year this week, participating in tournaments close to home as well as statewide.
Rensselaer Central’s girls’ team will travel to Greencastle on Tuesday morning to face the host Tiger Cubs at 11:30 am., EST. The Bombers (5-6) are on a two-game win streak.
Greencastle, meanwhile, owns a 5-7 record.
Orleans and Sullivan will square off in the tournament opener at 10 a.m., EST, on Dec. 29.
The consolation game is set for 5 p.m., EST, with the championship contest to begin at around 6:30 p.m., EST.
Covenant Christian’s girls’ basketball team will participate in the Lakeland Christian Tournament in Winona Lake on Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The Knights own a 4-1 record and haven’t played since early December. They will open the tournament against Granger Christian on Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. with game two to feature Covenant against Central Christian at 3 p.m.
The first-, third- and fifth-place games will be held Dec. 29.
Among the boys’ teams scheduled to play pre-New Year’s tournaments include the Bombers at Chesterton on Tuesday.
RCHS (2-1) will face off against Crown Point on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0) are coached by former Bomber Clint Swan, who will be seeking his 200th win as Crown Point’s coach.
Swan, a recent RCHS Hall of Fame inductee, has 337 wins in 24 years as head coach at four stops. Both he and Bombers coach Chad Pulver are Saint Joseph’s College graduates.
Rensselaer will then play host Chesterton (5-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Northridge is also slated to play in the tournament.
It will be the first ever meeting between Chesterton and RCHS. The Bombers haven’t faced Crown Point in decades.
“We just need a change of pace,” Pulver said of playing a pair of 4A schools. “It’s a good learning opportunity for us and I want to take advantage of that. The wins and losses, of course we’d love to go up there and win, but ultimately, I want to make sure they have to play. I want them to have to play against us and not walk out and put up resistance. I want to show we belong, and I want our guys to realize that basketball translates from a 1A school to a 4A school. A 1A school (North White) just showed us how to play. I want to say that we’ve had these experiences and when the tournament shows up we know we deserve to be there.”
The Bombers were originally scheduled to play in the Delphi Classic over the holiday break, but that tournament was canceled last month due to COVID.
Kankakee Valley will participate in the Highland Tournament for the fourth straight season. The Kougars will face Griffith on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. with the winner and loser of that game to play either Munster or Whiting later that evening.
Hanover Central, Hammond Morton, Hammond Gavit and the host Trojans are slated to play Dec. 29.
The Kougars are off to a 1-5 start, beating North Newton prior to the holidays to snap a five-game skid.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte, which won two straight prior to the holidays, will participate in the Lakeland Christian Tournament at Winona Lake, Indiana.
The Knights (2-4) will face Granger Christian in the first game at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 before playing Adams Central at 4:30 p.m.
Covenant routed Granger, 70-45, on Dec. 18.
Tri-County (0-2) will participate in the Hebron/Boone Grove Red & Blue tournament on Dec. 29. The Cavaliers, who have had four games postponed due to the pandemic, will face Hebron at 12 p.m. on Dec. 29 with the winner to face either South Bend Career or River Forest later in the evening.
Other teams scheduled to participate are Lake Station, Boone Grove, Winamac and Marquette Catholic.
TC last played on Dec. 19 at Covenant Christian, losing 58-37.