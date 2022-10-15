Bombers fall to 5-4

WALTON — Lewis Cass scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game and scored on three of five possessions in the first half to build a 21-7 lead and hold off Rensselaer Central for a 28-14 Hoosier Conference Crossover win on Friday night.

The Kings (6-3) got an 8-yard touchdown run from Haden Mcclain to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive. After the Bombers (5-4) were held to a 3-and-out on their first possession, Cass increased its lead to 14-0 on an 18-yard TD run by Cooper Frey.

Tags

Trending Food Videos