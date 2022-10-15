WALTON — Lewis Cass scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game and scored on three of five possessions in the first half to build a 21-7 lead and hold off Rensselaer Central for a 28-14 Hoosier Conference Crossover win on Friday night.
The Kings (6-3) got an 8-yard touchdown run from Haden Mcclain to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive. After the Bombers (5-4) were held to a 3-and-out on their first possession, Cass increased its lead to 14-0 on an 18-yard TD run by Cooper Frey.
Frey’s score capped an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive for the Kings, who has won all four meetings with RCHS.
The Bombers did score just before the first quarter ended on a 24-yard TD run by sophomore Diego Hernandez-Reyes. The score came during a nine-play, 70-yard drive for RCHS.
Cass had the only score of the second quarter, with Mcclain punching the all in from 10 yards out to give his team a 21-7 lead at intermission.
Rensselaer had a chance to close the gap further at the start of the second half, but a 13-play, 78-yard drive deep into Kings territory stalled at the 9-yard line, giving Cass a chance at extending the lead. But a missed field goal late in the third quarter kept points off the board.
The Kings, however, would add another score early in the fourth quarter after Frey scored from 3 yards out for a 28-7 lead.
RCHS scored its final touchdown midway through the fourth, with Hernandez-Reyes connecting with junior Kadyn Rowland on a 50-yard halfback TD pass for the game’s final points.
Hernandez-Reyes completed 1 of 2 passes for 50 yards and gained 94 yards on the ground with a score. The Bombers managed 254 total yards to 366 for the Kings.
Mcclain led all rushers with 135 yards on 20 carries and two TDs. Frey had six carries for 63 yards and two scores and quarterback LJ Hillis was 5 of 11 through the air for 72 yards.
Defensively, Kadyne Doyle had 15 tackles, including seven solos, for Rensselaer. Senior Jordan Cree had 12 tackles, including eight solos, four tackles for loss and forced a fumble.
The Bombers return home next week to face No. 5 ranked Hanover Central in the first round of the Class 3A sectional playoffs. The Kings, who snapped a three-game skid with the win, will play the winner of Winamac and Lafayette Central Catholic in the second round on Oct. 28.
Cass’ win was one of four games won by Hoosier Conference East Division teams in the Crossover series on Friday night, Northwestern hammered Twin Lakes, 41-7; Tipton beat Benton Central, 40-0; and Hamilton Heights out dueled Lafayette Central Catholic, 41-21.
The West Division’s lone win came from No. 1 ranked West Lafayette, which throttled East Division champion Western bay a 43-6 final.
In other games involving local teams, Highland held off Kankakee Valley, 40-34, to hand the Kougars (4-5) their fourth straight loss.
West Central (8-1) captured the Midwest Conference title for the first time since 1998 with a strong second half in a 34-14 win over host and rival North White, and winless North Newton (0-8) faced 1-7 Tri-County on the road Friday.
South Newton improved to 6-3 on the season with its 35-6 rout of Frontier on Thursday night.