RENSSELAER — Senior guard Josh Fleming wowed the Rensselaer Central student body with acrobatic three-point plays and 15 fourth-quarter points against Winamac on senior night Friday.
But still his play didn’t illicit the loudest cheer of the night. That moment belonged to fellow senior Jake Lane, who brought the house down with a 3-point basket with under 10 seconds remaining in the game in RCHS’s 65-41 romp.
It was Lane’s first 3-pointer of the season — he’s attempted just two 3s this season and seven in his career — and it was fitting that it would happen in his final chance to play in front of the home crowd.
Fleming watched Lane’s shot from the baseline near the Bomber bench and he and his teammates bounced off the floor with unbridled excitement when the ball swished through.
“That was awesome,” Fleming said. “We always talk about that stuff. When he caught it, we all knew that’s money. That’s going in. I’m so happy for him. That was my favorite part of the whole game, for sure.”
Lane spent the last minute on the floor and rushed to open spots on the floor to collect passes from teammates. On two occasions, he passed the ball back out. But with 10 seconds left, the ball found his hands again and he didn’t hesitate to put up a shot.
“My teammates just wanted me to get a shot,” Lane said. “Once I got the ball, when I put it up, I knew it was going in. I knew I had some time. I just put it up and it went.”
And even with just 25 percent capacity in Joe Burvan Gymnasium due to COVID, there came a near-deafening sound from students and fans in attendance.
“That ball went in and it felt like this whole gym came down on me,” Lane said. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Prior to the game, Fleming and Lane were honored for their four-year service to the Bomber basketball program. Fleming is a three-year varsity starter, while Lane has served as a bench player at the varsity level for three of his four years in the program.
“He and I are the only ones that stuck with it,” Fleming said. “We started with five or six my freshmen year and now it’s two.”
Despite not earning much playing time, Lane said he stuck it out for four years because of camaraderie and his love of the game.
“Not getting a lot of playing time is hard, but I’ve tried to understand and I’ve taken a different perspective on it,” he said. “I try to be a leader. If I can’t be a leader on the court, I can be a leader on the bench.
“I like to see us win. It’s not about scoring or playing time. Our main goal is to get to the sectional championship by the end of the season.”
Bombers coach Chad Pulver said he appreciates Lane’s presence on the team.
“Jake has been the quintessential teammate throughout,” he said. “He came in his freshman year, he put time in, he got better. He’s a big part of our program. There’s all kinds of excuses to leave. The average retirement age for someone who is an athlete (in youth programs) is 11. They just decide they don’t want to play anymore. It says a lot for a guy to stick with it for four years. Jake has been reliable. He’s been consistent. He comes in morning jumpers. He leads the guys.
"The reaction from the guys on the bench, I mean, we love him. He’s so much a part of our team.”
Lane’s basket highlighted a successful fourth quarter for the Bombers, who ended Winamac’s regular season at 6-16. The two teams could see each other again at this week’s Delphi Sectional, with the Bombers earning a bye and awaiting the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between Winamac and Lewis Cass.
Fleming would finish with a game-high 31 points in his final home appearance. He goes into next week’s tournament needing 13 points for 1,000 for his career.
“Josh has had such a wonderful career and he’s been such an important aspect of our program,” Pulver said. “He’s been a leader on the floor for three years. Obviously to have him within a whisper of 1,000 points says a lot of his work ethic, his dedication to his craft as well as helping the team perform. We’re not a team that isolates and has a player score 40 or 50 points a night. His 30 points are within the system. The guys find the hot hand and he’s a guy who will score double digits and still dish the most assists on the team. He’s a very unselfish player, he’s a very skilled player and to be a part of his growth has been amazing.”
Fleming hit 9 of 18 shots against Winamac and an uncharacteristic 8 of 16 from the free throw line. Fleming, who averages nearly 21 points per game, is hitting 80 percent of his free throws this season.
Fleming added five rebounds and four steals and junior Tate Drone had 17 points and six boards with three steals.
Winamac, which trailed just 23-21 at halftime, got 20 points from Russell Compton.
The Warriors kept pace behind a stifling zone defense that kept the Bombers along the perimeter. The hosts were patient early, eventually finding gaps to rally from a five-point deficit.
“I think we were a little tense tonight,” Pulver said. “We knew it was a big game, it’s a sectional opponent. We’ve had very competitive games with them the last few years, but this is a game we really wanted to win. That tension and pressure was important and our guys had to fight through it. We had to fight our way to a lead at half.
“At halftime, it seemed to really help them (Bombers) restructure what they were trying to do. It seemed to help them adapt to what they were seeing on the floor and our guys seemed to be more aggressive; driving gaps, which is important for us. When they went to man-to-man, it certainly helped us because we were able to relax more.”
Rensselaer led 38-29 after three periods before outscoring the Warriors, 27-12, in the fourth quarter.
“The energy flipped. At the end of the (third) quarter, something clicked, like at halftime of the North Judson game,” Fleming said. “We said we’re not going to lose this game and we’re going to win sectionals this year, and it starts right now. And clearly the fourth quarter, it showed. The crowd, the energy, the way we played, it just grew. It was awesome.”
Pulver added of the fourth quarter, “Our guys did a better tracking the ball so it stopped feeling like we were chasing it and more like we were dictating where it would go. I think we’re more dangerous when we play that way.”
Fleming expects the Bombers to see more zone this week at sectional.
“Last year, that was what knocked us out,” he said. “North Newton ran a zone, Delphi ran a zone and Rochester ran a zone. We know that’s going to be our kryptonite in sectional, so we have to adapt to it right now.”
But for now, the Bombers can relax, take in a couple of games Tuesday and wait for their next opponent.
“We’re going to go and watch the first-round games (Tuesday), Fleming said. “From there, it’s just preparation. But you can prepare all you want. When it comes to sectional, it’s just who wants it. Schedules don’t matter, wins don’t matter, losses don’t matter. Whoever wants it the most is going to win sectionals.”