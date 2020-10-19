CHALMERS — Expectation.
There was a different feeling to South Newton’s sectional championship win over North White on Oct. 17 compared to its win over the same school in 2019. The team and the fans seemed more calm— like they expected to win. Far different from the win over the Lady Vikings last year to grab the program’s first sectional title since 1986.
South Newton topped North White 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 at Frontier High School.
“Last year there was so much pressure on this team to break the long streak we had gone without winning a sectional,” said South Newton coach Laura Robbins, who again had to beat her alma mater and her former head coach to grab the trophy. “I felt like the team wasn’t as nervous as last year, and I have all the confidence in the world in them. They showed why throughout this sectional.”
After getting by Frontier in three close sets — 29-27, 25-23, 28-26 — to open up the sectional, the confidence for the Lady Rebels really shot up.
“It was beautiful,” said South Newton senior Sam Warren about her team’s play in the sectional. “We came out here prepared and ready to play like we were going to play the toughest team ever. Against North White, we jumped on them quick earlier in the season and we wanted to put some doubt in their head by getting off to a great start again. I really think it was our serving that took them out of system and made it hard for them to get into any rhythm.”
The Lady Rebels served up 16 aces in the championship win, as South Newton finished off sectional without dropping a set.
In the first set, South Newton went up 3-0, which was answered by a quick timeout from North White. The Lady Vikings responded with a 7-1 run to claim a 7-4 lead.
South Newton fight back to reclaim the lead and was up 13-11 before going on a 7-0 scoring run to pull away.
Warren and Lexi Conradi had four kills each to lead a balanced hitting attack, as Lexi Cripe added three kills in the opening set.
Warren kept up her hot hitting in the second set as she recorded five kills over the first 12 points. She finished with six kills in the set, as did Cripe in the 25-19 victory in which South Newton never trailed.
In the third and final set, Cripe served up three consecutive aces to help her squad run out to a 10-1 lead.
However, North White still had some fight left and behind some big kills from junior Lynzie Heimlich, the Lady Vikings answered with an 11-3 run to come within a point 13-12.
Cripe and Warren took over from there combining for eight kills (Warren 5, Cripe 3) as the Lady Rebels pulled away for the 25-20 win. Warren slammed down two spikes to account for the last two points by the Lady Rebels to secure the championship.
“I would have never believed this, two years ago after losing to Pioneer once again in the sectional,” said Warren. “Pioneer got moved out of our sectional and we have back-to-back sectional titles. It was new life for everyone and it has been so amazing.”
South Newton will face defending state champs Cowan at the Clinton Central Regional at 11 p.m. CST.
“We just want to compete at regionals,” said Warren. “We want to go and have fun especially with everything going on now, we just appreciate being able to continue playing.”
Warren finished with 17 kills, Cripe had 13 and Conradi finished with 9 kills. Cripe and Leah Conrad led the team with four aces each, while Abbey Carroll added three service winners. Carroll had 11 digs, Cripe added 10 digs including an impressive pancake dig, and Alexxys Standish finished with nine digs. Lizzie Glassburn had a game-high 37 assists.
South Newton advanced to the sectional title game with a convincing 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 win over Clinton Central earlier on Oct. 17.
Warren had 13 kills and 2 blocks, while Cripe added nine kills to pace the Lady Rebel attack.
Cripe, Carroll, Standish, and Conrad each had three aces in the win, while Cripe, Carroll, and Standish each had seven digs to lead the team. Glassburn finished with 26 assists.