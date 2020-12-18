WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley rebounded from Tuesday’s 17-point loss to Valparaiso by outlasting Morgan Township, 57-54, in double overtime Thursday night in the Kougar Den.
The two teams played evenly through regulation, with Morgan rallying from a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 44-44.
Each team scored a basket in the first overtime to finish tied at 46-46 before the Kougars got some separation in the second overtime, outscoring the Cherokees, 11-8, in the extra period.
The Kougars won behind a sparkling performance at the free throw line, hitting 21 of 29. Sophomore Kate Thomas, who had a career-best 18 points, was 7 of 9 from the foul line.
Thomas was also 5 of 8 from the field with a 3-point basket.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld and sophomore Lilly Toppen had eight points each, with Schoonveld adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Toppen was just 1 of 9 from the floor, but hit 5 of 6 free throws.
Courtney Fox had four assists and three steals and Colby Sizemore had six boards and two steals.
The win pushes KV’s mark to 5-4 overall, while Morgan (8-3) had a five-game win streak snapped.
Lady Kougars fall to Valpo
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley struggled to find its range in dropping a 47-30 decision to Valparaiso on Tuesday night.
The Kougars hit just 8 of 31 shots from the floor, with sophomore Lilly Toppen going 4 of 9, including 3 of 6 from 3-point territory, in scoring a game-high 15 points.
The rest of the team was just 4 of 22 from the floor. The Kougars did hit 10 of 12 free throws.
Taylor Schoonveld, a junior, had six rebounds and sophomore Colby Sizemore had a team-high seven boards.
Kiana Oelling had 14 points for the Vikings, who improve to 4-1. Their lone loss came Nov. 25 against Merrillville.
Kristin Bakata and Bolenle Ayengade had 10 points each and Oelling had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ayengade added five boards.
Oeeling was 8 of 11 from the foul line. Valpo also struggled to his shots, finishing 17 of 44 from the field for 39 percent.
Vikings roll over Bombers by 20
MONON — North White remained unbeaten at 8-0 with a 51-31 romp of visiting Rensselaer Central Tuesday night.
The Vikings outscored RCHS (3-6) in every quarter, punctuated by a 20-13 edge in the fourth to pull away.
Olivia Allen and Abigale Spry had 12 points each for North White, which was just 16 of 43 from the floor for 38 percent. The Vikings hit just one 3-point shot (1 of 15).
The winners did hit 18 of 25 free throws.
Caitlin Conn had nine rebounds and Allen added five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Spry had five boards, four assists and two steals and Hannah Cosgray added six steals.
Trojans fell short vs. Frontier
FRANCESVILLE — West Central fell to 1-2 in the Midwest Conference with its 47-37 loss to Frontier Tuesday night at home.
The Trojans (3-7 overall) trailed 24-16 at halftime and fell down by double-digits in the third, 40-25.
Senior guard Tori Culp finished with 12 points for West Central, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Jenna Patton, a senior, added nine points on 4 of 11 shots and finished with six rebounds.
Senior Crisney Shepperd had a team-high seven boards.
Frontier (2-5, 1-0 in the MWC) pulled away at the free throw line, hitting 17 to nine for the Trojans. The Falcons were led by Olivia Newcom with 15 points. She hit 7 of 9 shots and added nine rebounds.
Frontier had 42 boards to 26 for the Trojans. Emma Sorensen had eight rebounds and three assists for the winners and Shelby Clothier added five steals.
The Falcons were just 2 of 21 from the 3-point line, with West Central knocking down just 4 of 21 shots.