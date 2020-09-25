WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s freshly-minted Twin Lakes Sectional girls’ golf champions will participate in the Lafayette Regional Saturday morning.
The Kougars won the program’s first post-season title since 2014 at Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club Monday, edging defending champion North Newton by 16 strokes (390-406).
Freshman Brynlee DeBoard led the charge with an 88, a round that included a birdie and four pars. North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh won her third sectional title with an 81 and will likely be in the hunt for a state berth Saturday.
Dresbaugh, who has fallen short in her bid to reach the state finals the last three years, shot a 41 on the front nine st TCC on Sept. 21. She followed with a 40 on the back nine, including two birdies and three pars.
The top three teams and the top five low individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the Oct. 2 state finals.
Set to join Dresbaugh at regional are teammates Madelyn Arenholz, Madeline Binge and Gracie Stevens. KV’s scorecard will include Kolby Enix, Nadia Hemphill, Kaylee Bogunovich and Allison Rushmore.
Rushmore joined DeBoard as the other Kougar golfer to finish under 100, shooting a 99.
KV coach Emily Myers said her squad continued to shave strokes off their scores as the season, which was slowed a bit by COVID, progressed.
“In the beginning of the season, they weren’t playing up to their ability, but by the end of the year, they were playing like they should be,” Myers said. “They just kicked butt. I knew we had the opportunity to win it and the girls were phenomenal.”
Players showed improvement in their problem areas, Myers said.
“It depends on each girl, but their short game is really improved,” she said. “We got rid of a lot of strokes.”