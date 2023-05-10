Dase captures 2nd place

KVHS thrower Ava Dase placed second in the shot-put at Tuesday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet.

LOWELL — Kankakee Valley got some strong performances and used a deep lineup to push Munster into the final events at Tuesday night’s Northwest Crossroads Conference girls’ track and field championship at Lowell.

The Kougars fell just a couple of ticks behind the Mustangs, placing second with 121.5 points to 123.5 for Munster.

