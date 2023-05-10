LOWELL — Kankakee Valley got some strong performances and used a deep lineup to push Munster into the final events at Tuesday night’s Northwest Crossroads Conference girls’ track and field championship at Lowell.
The Kougars fell just a couple of ticks behind the Mustangs, placing second with 121.5 points to 123.5 for Munster.
KV stayed close despite capturing just two events: junior distance runner Emma Bell won the 3,200-meter run race in 11 minutes, 21.28 seconds and Haylee Hass was the pole vault champion at 8 feet, which represents a personal best.
The Kougars did manage several 2-3 finishes, beginning with the 100-meter dash event, with Ella Carden and Ava McKim placing second and third in 12.79 and 12.85 seconds, respectively.
Carden was also second in the 200 dash in 26.48, with teammate Elyce Gillette seventh. Thomas captured a second in the 400 meters in 1:00.28, with Gabbi Diener placing ninth.
Carden and Thomas also placed 2-3 in the long jump, with Carden soaring to 17 feet, 1 1.4 inches and Thomas adding a 16-4 effort.
Bell added a second-place finish in the 1,600 meters to her two-mile championship with a time of 5:19.20 (with teammate Audrey Campbell ninth) and anchored the second-place 4-by-800 team that finished in 10:25.13. She was joined by Brooke Swart, Campbell and Allie Rushmore.
Mia Buczek-Hoffman was third in the 100 hurdles in 17.83 seconds and Laynie Capellari placed fourth in 17.92.
Tori Cannon was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The 4-by-100 team of Carden, Swart, Thomas and McKim was second in 58.35, while the 4-by-400 team of Reese Van Meter, Gillette, Cannon and Thomas placed third in 4:17.94.
Capellari was third in the high jump at 4-10 and Ava Dase finished second in the shot-put at 33-9 3/4 and sixth in the discus at 74-8 1/2. Joslyne Robledo was fifth in the pole vault and Addison Johns was ninth in the 3,200 meters.