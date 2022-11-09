VALPARAISO — A slow start in the opening quarter proved costly to Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team against Valparaiso Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the home opener for the Kougars.
The Vikings (2-0) jumped ahead 12-2 and held a 26-13 lead by halftime in cruising to a 59-33 victory at the Kougar Den. Senior guard Lilly Toppen had 15 points for KVHS, including four 3-point baskets.
Lady Bulldogs hand KVHS its first loss
CROWN POINT — Crown Point used a 17-1 second-quarter surge to erase a seven-point deficit and pull away for a 52-36 victory over visiting Kankakee Valley Saturday night, Nov. 5.
The lone point in the second period for the Kougars came on an Abby Grandchamp free throw. Crown Point forced several turnovers and the Kougars missed five foul shots in the second to lose a 12-5 lead.
The Bulldogs (2-0) led 22-13 at halftime and built a double-digit lead in the third period. They hit 10 of 15 free throws in the game, including 7 of 9 by 5-10 senior Brooke Lindesmith. Lindesmith had 11 of her 15 points in the first half and junior teammate Ava Ziolkowski, a 6-1 center, had 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second half.
Senior Kate Thomas had 13 points to lead KV, including eight in the fourth quarter. Laynie Capellari, Lilly Toppen and Grandchamp added seven points each.
Kougars bounce Spartans in season opener
MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley opened the 2022 girls’ basketball campaign by cruising past host North Newton, 75-16, on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Lady Kougars used pressure defense early and transition offense throughout in the rout. Eleven players scored for KVHS, including a game-high 17 by senior guard Lilly Toppen. Senior Laynie Capellari had 14 points, senior Faith Mauger added eight and senior Kate Thomas, the team’s top returning scorer, had seven points.
North Newton got 14 points from junior Makenna Schleman. She had all six of her team’s made shots and had 11 points by halftime.
The Kougars jumped ahead 22-6 after the first quarter and led 44-13 by halftime. Toppen hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first half and had 13 points by halftime.
Capellari scored all of her points in the first half and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The Spartans managed just three points in the second half.