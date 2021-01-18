WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley suffered its first setback in league play with its 44-35 loss to Munster Saturday.
The Kougars lost their first Northwest Crossroads Conference contest in four tries after struggling to hit shots. They were just 10 of 47 from the floor for 21%.
KV’s defense held Munster (6-8, 3-1) to 27% from the floor, but the Mustangs slowly pulled away from KVHS in the second half after leading 23-20 at halftime.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld and sophomore Lilly Toppen had 10 points each for the Kougars, with Toppen hitting a pair of 3-point shots. Schoonveld also had three steals and four rebounds and sophomore Kate Thomas added nine points, eight steals and three assists.
From Friday, Jan. 15
North Newton bounces River Forest
HOBART TWP. — Senior Danielle Hinch had a double-double in leading North Newton to a 51-41 road win at River Forest Friday nigth.
Hinch hit 7 of 19 shots for 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Heidi Schleman had nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Cayci Ehlinger had eight points.
Grace Hollopeter chipped in four assists.
For the Ingots, who couldn’t maintain a 14-4 first-quarter lead, Aiyanie Troutman had a game-high 17 points with three assists and three steals. Teammate Abigail Witt had 11 points.
The Spartans, who took a 26-21 lead at halftime behind a strong second quarter (22-7), won despite hitting 29% of their shots (to 31% for the Ingots).
From Thursday, Jan. 14
Trojans fall to 13-5 Caston by 23
FRANCESVILLE — West Central managed just nine field goals on 42 shots in falling 47-21 to visiting Caston last Thursday night.
The Trojans (3-14) fell behind early (17-4) and had a 28-10 deficit by halftime. The Comets (13-5) kept West Central in single digits in all four quarters.
Tori Culp and Emma Nielsen had six points each for the Trojans. Jenna Patton had seven rebounds.
Bailey Harness had nine points and six rebounds for the Comets, who also got eight points and nine boards from Jordan Clingler.