WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley used an 11-1 run in the first period and a 14-0 spurt in the second to bury Hanover Central, 49-24, in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Kankakee Valley Sectional Friday night.
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead on a 3-point basket from senior Star Sanchez. But KV (12-10) answered with an 11-1 run to take command early.
Sophomore Kate Thomas, who had a game-high 15 points, had six points in the first period, which concluded with KV leading, 11-4.
Hanover (11-7) closed within 11-6 of the lead to start the second period, but KV hit three straight 3-point shots, including one each by Laynie Capellari, Thomas and Lilly Toppen, to storm ahead 20-6.
Toppen would add another 3-point just minutes after her first one to give her team a 25-6 lead and the rout continued.
Hanover Central, which surprised KV on Dec. 8, handing the Kougars a 48-32 loss, never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way. KV outscored the Wildcats, 17-8, in the final quarter to cap the 25-point victory.
KV forced 22 turnovers and had nine players score in the game. Thomas led, followed by Capellari with nine points, all coming on 3-point baskets. Taylor Schoonveld and Toppen had eight points each.
Senior Nevaeh Govert had 10 points for the Wildcats.
The Kougars will face Knox in Saturday’s sectional final at the Kougar Den. Knox coasted to a 50-24 victory over Culver Academy in Friday’s first semifinal.
The Kougars lost to Knox (21-4), which seeks its second straight sectional championship, by 64-41 final on Nov. 28.