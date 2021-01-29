DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian is hitting its stride as it prepares for competition at the Class A Kouts Sectional next week.
The Knights have won five of their last six games, including a win over Class A No. 15 North White two weeks ago in what will be the team’s signature win during the regular season.
Covenant (11-7) will get a chance to heal up before playing next Friday in one of two semifinal games. The Knights will play the winner of Gary 21st Century and No. 10 Morgan Township, with Morgan the heavy favorite to beat Gary and challenge No. 11 Kouts for the sectional title.
Covenant lost to Morgan by a 59-37 final on Jan. 7, hitting just 26% of its shots. Sophomore forward Skylar Bos led the Knights with 13 points
Morgan’s Sydney Good had a game-high 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting.
“I know that you have to play them at some time if you want to win the sectional, so that’s how we are approaching it,” said Knights coach Mike DeFries. “Chances are we will have to play Morgan Township on Friday and Kouts on Saturday to win it. No easy task for sure, but we are setting ourselves up to be ready for that challenge.”
It’s been five years since Covenant has won a sectional game. The Knights, who are 5-11 in the post-season overall, lost to Washington Township in last year’s sectional.
It spoiled a chance for the Knights to reach 20 wins. They finished a school-record 19-5 with Bos starting as a freshman.
Bos served as the team’s leading scorer in her first season and owns a team-best 14.6 scoring average this winter. She also averages 4.1 assists and 4.3 steals per contest.
Senior Sydnie Bakker averages 8.5 rebounds per game, with junior teammate Gwen Walstra yanking down 5.7 per outing.
The Knights are 1-3 against the sectional field, with losses to Washington Township, Morgan Township and Kouts. They have a win against 21st Century.
“For us to have a chance to compete for the title,” DeFries said, “we need to come out and play back-to-back great games. We have been playing well lately, and we will have to continue to play that way. We have really cut down on our turnovers and have shot much better in the last few weeks. Those two things will have to continue.”
The way the Knights have played over the last month has injected confidence into a squad that features a mixture of veterans and youngsters.
“I have felt for much of the season that we were behind the eight-ball,” DeFries said. “Every team is dealing with the effects of COVID this season in many ways. Unfortunately, as this is my first year as head coach at Covenant, I have not been able to get much of the stuff in that I would have liked. We had a very short summer, lost the first week of practice to quarantine and have been quarantined twice since. We have had to figure out what works best for this team for right now. Early on, we had one philosophy that seemed to be working. Then we played a string of top caliber teams and we had to make some changes. Now we have competed very well with some really good teams, including a win at 11th-ranked North White last week. We have won five of our last six games and feel good about where we are right now. We are working through a few injuries, but should be healthy by the time we play in the sectional.”