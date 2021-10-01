DeMOTTE — It will likely go down as the most satisfying win in the history of the Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer program.
Trailing by two goals (3-2) to host Covenant Christian of DeMotte late in the second half, the Bombers got a goal from sophomore Grace Healey with over four minutes remaining to tie it at 3-3.
Then they shocked the Knights and their fans with another goal, this one the game winner from senior Abby Lucas, who split three defenders to blast a kick past Covenant’s freshman goalkeeper Audrey DeVries with 16.7 seconds on the clock.
RCHS (8-6) still had to play defense in the final seconds, but the Knights (10-3-2) were unable to get the ball past midfield as time expired.
Healey finished with three goals for the hat trick, tying Covenant Christian standout Skylar Bos, who scored all three of her team’s goals. However, the junior striker was shut out in the second half by a defensive front that included Avree Cain, Bethany Michal and Kate Tomlinson.
Cain, Michal and Tomlinson out-raced Bos to several balls that popped free, putting themselves between Bos and the ball. Bos had just one clear shot in the second half, but it sailed over the net.
Bos also had a corner kick bounce off a teammate that just did sail over the net that would have given the Knights a 4-2 lead.
RCHS freshman net-minder Laurie Clark had four saves.
Bos scored her first goal when she took a ball in front of the net and sent it past Clark. Her second goal came on a free kick outside the penalty box, curling her left-footed shot into the far right corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2.
Her final goal came on another breakaway goal with just minutes left in the first half.
Bos’s last two goals came after Healey scored twice to put the Bombers up 2-1 late in the first half. Healey’s second goal came off a corner kick that caromed off her shoulder, bounced off DeVries and nestled into the net.
DeVries had four saves, but faced many high-pressure moments as Rensselaer controlled possession in the second half.
Libby Dixon had two assists for RCHS and Brooke Koebcke added an assist. Hannah Frump, Krisanna McDaniel and Dahna Frump had assists for Covenant, which ended its season with losses to Boone Grove and RCHS and a tie against Hebron.
The Knights will be heavy favorites to repeat as sectional champions next week. They head into the tournament with the best record and one of two teams with a winning record.
Trinity Greenlawn of South Bend owns a 7-6 mark.
The Bombers face much stiffer competition at Andrean, with four teams owning winning records, including the favored 59ers (9-3-3), who are defending champions.
The Niners beat RCHS, 5-0, at home in last year’s sectional before beating Boone Grove in a shootout in the championship game.
RCHS boys win on senior night
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team capped the home position of its schedule with an 8-0 rout of visiting Hanover Central Thursday, Sept. 30.
The win came on senior night, with senior midfielder/defenseman Cameron Grzych, senior midfielder/forward Juan Valencia, senior forward/midfielder Alex Zaragoza, senior midfielder/defenseman Christopher Hendrix, senior goalkeeper Jared Williamson and senior midfielder/defenseman Israel Hernandez recognized at the game.
Zaragoza had a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first half as RCHS (11-5) took a 4-0 lead into halftime. He scored the game’s first goal off a free kick by Valencia.
Juniors Dalton Henry and Adam Martinez also scored goals in the first half and Zaragoza’s second goal of the night made it 4-0.
Juniors Cohen Craig, DJ Hanford and Henry had second-half goals and Zaragoza also scored to cap off his hat trick.
Assists were provided by junior Oscar Murillo Cabrera, Hanford, Craig, Valencia and Hendrix. Williamson had three saves behind a defense led by Hernandez, Murillo Cabrera and juniors Broc Beier and Matthew Brandenburg.
It was the fifth shutout of the season for the Bombers, who will travel to Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday to close the regular season.