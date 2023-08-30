Prep Girls Golf
Bombers get 2 wins on the road, Drone shoots 41
NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central picked up a pair of wins last Tuesday, beating host North Judson and Tri-Township at the Chesapeake Golf Course.
The Bombers had a 175 to 230 for North Judson. Tri-Township had a team round of 256.
Junior Carly Drone was match medalist after shooting a 41 for the Bombers. Junior Maggie Hooker shot a 43 and seniors Haley Graf (45) and Jenna Minter (46) rounded out the scoring. Senior Maggie Maienbrook also shot a 46.
Girls Soccer
Bombers get 2nd
half goal to beat DMC
DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central got a goal past DeMotte Christian goalkeeper Reagan Kooy, but it took supreme effort.
The 5-10 senior Knight went airborne and made diving stops both left and right to knock away 29 shots by the Bombers, many of them coming in the first half when the teams went into the locker room deadlocked at 0-0.
Bombers coach Allison Conley said a strategy was put in place for the second half.
“During half-time, we spoke with the ladies about how we need to adjust when taking shots, that we will have to take them on the ground,” Conley said. “But we may also need to work it in the 18 a little bit to get the keeper to move around and pull her out of the goal.”
It took the last 20 minutes of the game to get that plan of attack to work as freshman Courtney Mathew found an opening against Kooy close to the net for the game’s only score.
Kooy had 17 saves in the loss. Bomber goalkeeper Katie Cotner made four saves.
It was the first win of the season for RCHS, which opened with a 2-2 tie against Covington.
Bombers find net aplenty at North White, win 10-1
MONON — The Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team exploded for 10 goals in a 10-1 rout of host North White Saturday morning.
The Bombers scored all of their goals in the first half and the game was shortened in the second half because of the scoring margin.
Senior Grace Healey had a hat trick with three goals and senior Sarah Kaufman added two goals. Senior Libby Dixon also had two goals and freshman Courtney Mathew, junior Brooke Koebcke and senior Bailee Radtke all had goals.
RCHS pours in 9 goals vs. Hebron, Dixon scores 5
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team continued its scoring surge with nine goals against visiting Hebron on Monday night in a rescheduled match.
The Lady Bombers (3-0-1) scored four goals in the first half, including two by senior Libby Dixon. Senior Sarah Kaufman added a goal and freshman Courtney Mathew also scored.
Dixon would add three more goals in the second half to finish with five on the evening. Mathew added her second goal in RC’s five-goal second half and senior Grace Healey worked the ball for a goal.
Prep Volleyball
Bombers hold off
Kouts in 5-set thriller
RENSSELAER — Inspired by an enthusiastic fan base, Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team overcame a late surge by Kouts to pick up a 3-2 victory last Thursday night in Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Lady Bombers held a 2-1 lead through three games before the Mustangs tied the match with a 25-13 win in game four. But RCHS dominated the fifth and deciding game, pulling ahead early to secure a 15-8 victory.
Rensselaer (9-4) would win the match by 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25 and 15-8 scores. Kouts would fall to 6-3 with the loss.
Junior Brooklyn Bilyeu led the Bombers in serving with two aces on 16 of 19 attempts. Senior Nell Haberlin was 17 of 19 serving with an ace, junior Taylor Van Meter added two aces on 9 of 12 serving and senior Emma Sinn was 13 of 14 serving. Sophomore Emily Louck (11 of 12), sophomore Kamri Rowland (11 of 12) and freshman Alivia Cain (6 of 8 with 2 aces) also contributed to the scoring.
Bilyeu also led in blocks with five and finished 121 of 122 setting with 36 assists. She also had 13 digs.
Van Meter had four blocks and added eight kills on 17 of 20 attacks. Rowland had a team-high 10 kills on 28 of 33 attacks, Haberlin was 34 of 36 attacking with nine kills, Maddie Kosiba finished 13 of 15 attacking with eight kills and Cain was 11 of 12 with two kills.
Louck had a team-high 16 digs and Haberin (13) and Sinn (12) finished in double figures also. Maddie Graf had eight digs.
Lady Kougars drop NCC decision to rival Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley fell to Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Andrean by a 3-0 final last Thursday.
The 59ers won by 25-15, 25-20 and 25.15 scores.
Brooklyn Richie had seven kills and a service ace for KVHS, which got five kills and two solo blocks from Ava Dase. Ava Koselke had four kills and an ace and Gabby Diener had four kills, 16 assists at the setter position and a block.
Lily Jones had 26 digs and Carly Bunce had eight digs and an ace. Lyric Carpenter had seven assists.
• In its 3-1 loss to Rensselaer Central last week, Diener had eight kills, five digs, three aces, 17 assists and a block for the Kougars. Jones had 51 digs and an ace, Richie had 12 digs, six kills and two aces, Koselke had four kills and three blocks, Aubrey Stowers had four kills and four digs and Dase had five blocks and two kills.
Samantha Garcia had two aces and Carpenter had 16 assists and 12 digs. Bunce had six digs.
Lady Kougars put in
the work for road win
HAMMOND — Kankakee Valley played four highly contested games to escape Hammond Central with a 3-1 victory on Monday night.
The Lady Kougars won by 25-22, 24-26, 26-24 and 25-21 scores to even their record to 5-5.
Gabby Diener was 25 of 30 attacking with 11 kills and added 11 digs and 13 assists on 39 of 42 sets. Ava Koselke had eight kills on 19 of 21 attacks, with two service aces on 9 of 11 attempts, eight blocks (including four solo) and seven digs.
Brooklyn Richie was 29 of 33 attacking with six kills and added 15 digs and Lily Jones was 11 of 13 serving with four aces and added a game-high 32 digs.
Lyric Carpenter was 18 of 19 serving with a pair of aces and finished 61 of 64 setting with 18 assists and Ava Dase added four kills and four blocks, including three solos. Carly Bunce had eight digs.
Cross Country
Bombers compete at
KV’s Adams invite
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams competed in their second invitational of the season on Saturday, participating in the Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley.
The RCHS boys’ team had three runners in the top 10 to win the invite title over nine other teams. The Bombers had 62 points to 76 for runner-up KV. Hanover Central was third, followed by Kouts, Andrean, Merrillville, Twin Lakes, North Newton, South Newton and North Judson.
Tom Van Hoose led Rensselaer with a third-place finish in 17 minutes, 29 seconds. Brother Oden was eighth in 18:29 and Trey Maciejewski was ninth overall in 18:39.
Jack Boer (19th in 18:59) and Cade Rivera (23rd in 18:21) also scored for the Bombers. Other participation for RCHS included Jacob Partin, Reece Boring, Nate Marchand, Isaac Messman and Devin Bate.
The Lady Bombers placed fifth overall, with freshman Hope Hurley covering the course in 22:11 for fifth place.
RCHS had 100 points to finish behind champion Kouts (66), Hanover Central (70), host KVHS (78) and Merrillville (96).
Twin Lakes was sixth, followed by North Judson.
Audrey Korniak placed 17th overall for the Bombers, finishing in 24:11. Amy Hendrix was 31st in 26:36, Liberty Bate placed 34th in 26:43 and Tessa Ventrello was 46th in 27:18.
Braelynn Jones (37th), Lilly Cook (43rd) and Annalise Yeager (46th) also competed.
KV senior Emma Bell was the invite champion in 20:43.62 to claim her third invite title on the home course. Sophomore Faith Terborg was third in 21:26.19 and freshman Journee Carpenter was 14th overall in 23:34.38.
Junior Addie Johnson (22nd in 24:46.13) and freshman Isabelle Jones (57th in 30:54.41) also scored for KVHS.
Junior Natalee Walker was the sixth runner to finish for the Kougars.
RCMS Sports
8th graders get 2-0
win in opener vs. Indians
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eight-grade middle school volleyball team got five aces and five kills from Kinsley Metzger in its 2-0 win over Twin Lakes Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for the Bombers, who got three kills and 11 assists from Bryn Webb and 12 assists from Hadley Hopp. Makayla Parrish had two aces and Hopp also added an ace. Metzger was 12 of 14 serving, Reese Groom had 10 successful passes to eight for Metzger.
The “B” team also won Tuesday, outlasting the Indians, 25-14 and 25-16. Fatima Clemente was 9 of 12 serving with five aces and Bella Moore finished 8 of 12 with five aces.
Laney Ralston and Lanae Peck had three aces each and Peck added a kill. Ralston had two digs and Moore added two assists.
RCMS will return to action Thursday when they host Hebron.
Cross country teams
compete in Hebron invite
HEBRON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School cross country teams participated in the annual Dave Walker Invitational in Hebron on Saturday morning.
The boys’ team finished sixth overall, with Gunner Van Hoose placing 10th overall in 11 minutes, 53 seconds. Holdyn Dutz placed 15th in 12:09, Jacek Yeager was 16th in 12:23, Aiden Sutherland placed 30th in 13:39 and Brycen Kyburz capped the team scoring with a 38th-place finish in 13:57.
Mason Ames, Harrison Veldman and Connor Davis also competed.
Participating in the “B” team race were Jackson Murdock, Mateo Villegas and Parker Johns.
RCMS had 107 points to finish behind champion Hanover Central, Washington Township, Griffith, Hebron and Lowell.
Meanwhile, the girls’ team placed fifth with 122 points. Hebron was team champion, followed by Hanover Central, Washington Township and Lowell.
Rensselaer’s first finisher was Hadley Korniak, who placed eighth in 13:41. Sophia Murray was 26th in 15:42, Lyla Schmid placed 30th in 16:11, Elizabeth Sterk was 32nd in 16:38 and Kiera Dobson was 37th in 17:04. Ashleigh Northcutt was the sixth runner to finish, placing 38th.