RENSSELAER — After a 1-8 start, Rensselaer Central’s softball team has now won three of its last four with a Thursday, May 6 15-3 rout of visiting North Judson.
The Bombers (4-9) unleashed a strong offensive attack on the Lady Jays, with junior Kenzie Moore collecting her first career home run. She added two singles.
Senior Paige Lattimore was 4 for 4 and Lauren Moore, a senior, added three hits. Lauren also went five innings to pick up the win.
Kennedy Baxter had a solo home run for the Jays, now 6-7.