MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central had one of its most productive offensive quarters of the season and had nine players score at least a point in a 79-24 romp of host North Newton Tuesday night, Jan. 17.
The Bombers (10-8) scored 27 points in the second quarter to build a 43-13 lead by halftime. They would outscore the Spartans (3-18), 34-11, in the second half to cruise to their 10th victory.
Sophomore Taylor Van Meter led all scorers with 22 points and freshman guard Kamri Rowland added 15. Junior Cadence Manns had 13 points and Carly Drone finished with 12.
The Bombers will return to action Friday when they host Lewis Cass (7-13) in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game. The game is set to tip at 6 p.m. since there will be no JV game prior to the varsity stepping on the floor.
This is the first meeting of the season between the Bombers and Lady Kings, who recently snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory in their last game against Taylor.
Northwestern (14-3) and Twin Lakes (20-0) will play for the HC championship in Monticello Friday.
Twin Lakes is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. The Indians beat Northwestern by a 56-50 final in Monticello on Nov. 5.
Other Crossover matchups include Tipton (13-7) at West Lafayette (15-5), Western (14-6) at Benton Central (15-6) and Hamilton Heights (16-5) at Lafayette Central Catholic (14-6).
All of the teams in the West Division, which includes RCHS, have over .500 records again this season.