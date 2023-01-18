Bombers

MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central had one of its most productive offensive quarters of the season and had nine players score at least a point in a 79-24 romp of host North Newton Tuesday night, Jan. 17.

The Bombers (10-8) scored 27 points in the second quarter to build a 43-13 lead by halftime. They would outscore the Spartans (3-18), 34-11, in the second half to cruise to their 10th victory.

