(EDITOR’S NOTE: See last week’s Rensselaer Republican for more pictures from the award’s program.)
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke and his staff held an awards program at the high school last month.
Radtke guided the varsity club to a 14-10 finish. The Bombers had just one senior, Lola Chamness, on their roster and started two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had the biggest haul of the night. She had the team’s Best Field Percentage and finished as the Rebound Leader and Assist Leader. She was also selected to the all-Hoosier Conference girls’ basketball team by league coaches.
Van Meter was one of four players to earn honor jackets. Sophomores Carly Drone and Brooke Koebcke and junior Bailee Radtke were the others.
Radtke and Koebcke shared the Coaches Award and junior Cadence Manns was named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.
Chamness was picked for the Best Mental Attitude and Sportsmanship awards and junior Sarah Kaufman, sophomore Jesi Fleming and freshmen Kamri Rowland and Brodie Radtke were given N.A.S.T.I. awards.
