Bombers

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central closed the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 67-39 rout of Lowell at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Lady Bombers (8-6) led 29-13 at halftime and continued to build on their lead in the second half, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Tags

