RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central closed the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 67-39 rout of Lowell at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Lady Bombers (8-6) led 29-13 at halftime and continued to build on their lead in the second half, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter.
RCHS got strong bench play, with freshman guard Kamri Rowland scoring 18 points and fellow freshman Brodie Radtke adding nine. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter led all scorers with 19 points and Sarah Kaufman, a junior, had 11.
Sophomore Carly Drone had eight points. Lowell falls to 6-5 on the season.
Kougars seize control early to beat Chesterton
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley ran its win streak to 11 games with a 46-32 win over visiting Chesterton Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars (12-2) slowly increased their 24-18 halftime lead by outscoring the Trojans (7-5) in each quarter of the second half.
Senior guard Lilly Toppen led the charge, pouring in 19 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. She was 7 of 7 from the free throw line and the Kougars were 13 of 16 from the foul line as a team.
Chesterton finished 4 of 6 from the line, with Kenedi Bradley hitting all four foul shots on her way to a team-best 11 points for the Trojans.
Olivia Plummer added eight points for KVHS and Kate Thomas, a senior, had seven points.
KV returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 27 when it participates in the Twin Lakes Invitational. The Kougars open with Westfield (7-6) at 5 p.m., CST.