LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s varsity softball team opened the 2022 campaign with a doubleheader sweep of Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, April 2.
The Bombers (2-0) won the opener in a t0-run rule affair, cruising to a 14-4 victory. Freshman pitcher Kali Northcutt went six innings in the shortened contest, allowing four runs on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts. She walked one.
Senior Kenzie Moore had four hits to propel the offense. Freshman teammate Taylor Van Meter’s two-run double in the third inning gave her team the lead for good.
In game two, Northcutt went the full seven innings, scattering 11 hits and striking out four in a 16-9 rout. Van Meter led with four hits and senior Emily Lattimore and senior Ellie Castle added two apiece.
RCHS returns to action Thursday when it hosts North White for its home opener. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m., CST.
Kougars dominant at Kouts
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley strung together a series of hits in a six-run sixth inning and Emily Erb smashed a home run in its 11-2 rout of host Kouts on Friday, April 1
Elyse Starr, Lana Schantz, JoJo Short and Carmen Rosado had RBI singles in the sixth for KVHS, which was playing its season opener.
Starr got the victory, allowing two runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts. She walked one. Rosado pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Prep Baseball
Defense does in KV in road loss
UNION MILLS — Kankakee Valley had trouble fielding the ball in suffering its second loss in a row by a 15-8 final at South Central Monday, April 4.
The Kougars (1-2) took an early lead in the top of the second inning on an Evan Misch solo home run. But the defense committed nine errors in allowing 11 unearned runs in the loss.
The Satellites led 8-3 after three innings and padded their lead with three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth innings.
South Central outhit the Kougars, 9-6.
Alex Barr was 3 for 3 with a double for KVHS and Misch was 2 for 3. Donny Stam had a hit and stole three bases.
Junior Dylan Holmes got the start for KV, allowing one earned run over 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits.
Andrew Parker allowed three runs on four hits over the final 3 1/2 innings for coach Jordan Vanwienen’s team.
KV will host Hebron on Thursday afternoon.
Spartans off to 1-1 start
MOROCCO — North Newton’s baseball team split its first two games of the season, falling 9-4 to unbeaten Calumet Christian on April 1 before hanging on for a 4-3 victory on April 4 against Morgan Township.
Calumet Christian (10-0) used a four-run fifth inning to break open a close game with the Spartans, who trailed 5-4 at that point.
Against Morgan, the Spartans withstood a late rally by the Cherokees to record a 4-3 victory in six innings.