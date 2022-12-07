ROYAL CENTER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team picked up a pair of wins Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Pioneer High School.
The Lady Bombers had 118 points to easily defeat the hosts and North Judson.
Ary Nelson and Maddie Kosiba had a pair of wins for the Bombers, with Nelson capturing the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Kosiba was the 50-yard freestyle champion and added a first in the 100 freestyle.
Solcy Sanchez won the 200 freestyle event, Audrey Korniak was the 100 butterfly champion, Annie Parrish claimed the 500 free title and Lilly Cook was the 100 backstroke winner. Kaylei Lank was the diving champion.
The Bombers also won all three relays, including the 200 medley relay (Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Katie Castle), the 200 free relay (Cook, Sanchez, Nelson and Kosiba) and the 400 free relay (Sanchez, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba).
The boys’ team, meanwhile, placed second in the triangular meet, losing 79-72 to the Panthers. North Judson had just 17 points.
Winners for RCHS included Matthew Swartz in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Nolan Conrad in the 500 free and the 400-yard free relay team of Conrad, Kayne Robinson, Cade Rivera and Swartz.
The 200 medley team of Jon Brouwer, Joe Maienbrook, Ty Walker and Daniel Arnold was second and Conrad added a second in the 100 free. Brouwer was second in the backstroke and Rivera finished runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Rivera was also third in the 200 IM and competed on Rensselaer’s second-place 200 free relay that included Conrad, Robinson and Swartz. Robinson was second in the 50 free.
• Last Thursday, Dec. 1, the Lady Bombers crushed visiting Merrillville, 136-31, in a dual meet.
RCHS won all 12 events, with Korniak (20 free and 100 butterfly), Castle (200 IM), Kosiba (50 and 100 freestyles), Lank (diving), Nelson (500 free and 100 backstroke) and Addison Hesson (100 breaststroke) winning individual titles.
The Bombers also claimed all three relay events, with Cook, Nelson, Korniak and Sanchez winning the 200 medley relay; Cook, Castle, Kosiba and Nelson winning the 200 free relay; and Sanchez, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba placing first in the 400 free relay.
The Bomber boys’ team also won with ease, capturing nine first-place finishes in a 100-46 victory.
Conrad was the 200-yard free champion and Rivera won the 200 IM as well as the breaststroke. Swartz won both the 100- and 500-yard free events and Brouwer was the 100 backstroke champ.
Robinson (50 free) and Walker (100 butterfly) had runner-up finishes in their events.
Relay winners included the 200 medley relay team of Brouwer, Maienbrook, Walker and Anthony Rodriguez; the 200 free relay squad of Rivera, Conrad, Robinson and Swartz; and the 400 free relay foursome of Conrad, Robinson, Rivera and Swartz.