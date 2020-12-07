RENSSELAER — In the first meeting between the two schools in decades, Rensselaer Central gained control early and continued to build on its lead in a 50-28 romp of visiting Lafayette Jeff Saturday.
The Lady Bombers (3-3) sprinted to a 19-7 first quarter advantage and led 29-11 by halftime.
Junior Jessie Ringen had a team-high 18 points for the Bombers, with junior Abby Ahler adding 12. Junior Morgan Van Meter chipped in eight points.
For Jeff, which falls to 0-2, senior Sanaa Cartledge had a game-high 19 points with five steals and four rebounds. She hit 5 of 18 shots while her teammates were just 4 of 34 from the floor.
The Bronchos shot 9 of 52 from the floor for 17 percent.
Amaya Milian had eight rebounds and Sophie Wenrick added 11 boards for Jeff.
RCHS, which was scheduled to play Griffith Saturday before picking up Jeff, plays Hoosier Conference powerhouse Benton Central (0-2) Tuesday before hosting Andrean (5-0) on Thursday.
Benton Central last played on Nov. 7 when it dropped a pair of games in the Lake Central Tournament.
Lady Kougars bounce back
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley snapped a two-game skid with an impressive 51-34 road win vs. Lowell on Saturday.
The Kougars jumped ahead in the Northwest Crossroads Conference matchup and slowly increased their lead to hand the Red Devils (3-3) their first league loss.
It was also the conference opener for KV, which owns a 2-2 overall mark.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld led the winners with 12 points, hitting 5 of 9 shots. She added five rebounds and three steals.
Kate Thomas had 10 points and four steals, Abby Grandcamp contributed eight points and six rebounds and Courtney Fox had six rebounds and four assists.
Kaylee Chavez had 10 points for Lowell, which shot just 12 of 43 from the floor for 28%.