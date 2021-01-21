MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central snapped a five-game skid Tuesday night, beating host North Newton, 55-41.
The Lady Bombers improve to 7-11 with the victory, while North Newton falls to 6-7 overall.
The Bombers got off to a solid start, taking a double-digit lead early against the Spartans, who got 10 points each from Danielle Hinch and Heidi Schleman.
Cayci Ehlinger added nine points with four rebounds two assists and three steals and Grace Hollopeter had four assists and two steals.
Bulldogs too strong for KVHS
CROWN POINT — Class 4A No. 2 ranked Crown Point sped to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and were never threatened in beating Kankakee Valley, 70-30, on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (14-1) led 43-10 by halftime and outscored KV (8-8) in every quarter. It was the sixth straight win for Crown Point, which suffered its lone loss to Silver Creek last month.
The Kougars hit just 31 percent of their shots in the loss and committed 28 turnovers against the Bulldogs’ quick and lengthy defense.
Sophomore Lilly Toppen had a team-high six points for the Kougars, with junior Taylor Schoonveld adding five points. Kate Thomas had three assists.
Crown Point had four players in double figures, including a game-high 17 points from Alyne Santiago, who hit all seven of her shots from the floor. Lilly Stoddard was 8 of 12 from the floor for 16 points with four steals and all-state candidate Jessica Carrothers had 15 points with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Lady Knights upset North White
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian turned to its defense late to set the stage for a 45-36 upset of visiting North White Tuesday.
The Vikings, ranked No. 11 in the recent Class A poll, were outscored 12-7 in the fourth quarter after closing within a possession a handful of times in the second half.
The short-handed Vikings (13-4) got 10 points from Abigale Spry, who added three assists and three steals. Teammate Lauren Annis had seven points and four assists and Ashley Williams chipped in six rebounds. Tessa Robertson had seven points, six rebounds and four steals.
Caitlyn Conn had five rebounds.
For the Knights (9-7), sophomore Skylar Bos led all scorers with 16 points and added five assists and five steals. Sydnie Bakker had 10 points and nin boards.
West Central gets fourth win
LAFAYETTE — West Central rebounded from a slow first half by scoring 30 second-half points in knocking off host Faith Christian, 42-35, on Tuesday.
The Trojans (4-15) led 12-11 after the first period, but executed much better on offense in the second half to snap an eight-game skid.
Emily Pilarski, a senior, had 10 points for the winners with three assists. Jenna Patton had eight points on 4 of 6 shooting with 12 rebounds and two assists and Crisney Shepperd had seven rebounds and two steals.
Emma Nielsen had six rebounds and two steals and Mara Sharpe had five assists.