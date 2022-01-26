WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central showed great poise in a highly-charged setting at rival Kankakee Valley Tuesday night.
With great poise comes great results as a veteran Lady Bombers squad snapped a eight-game skid against KVHS in an emotional 53-46 victory.
KV last lost to the Bombers in the first round of the 2013 Hanover Central Sectional. RCHS would go on to win a title that year.
Rensselaer (14-6) didn’t bat an eye when the Kougars took a three-point lead (38-35) late in the third quarter, KV’s biggest lead of the second half. Instead, the Bombers used a 7-0 run, sparked by senior Jessie Ringen’s 3-point basket, to retake the lead.
Morgan Van Meter, a senior forward, added two free throws and sophomore Sarah Kaufman scored on a lay-up as RCHS surged ahead, 44-38.
The Bombers, who start five seniors, would never trail again.
Rensselaer built an eight-point lead late in the fourth, but junior Lilly Toppen’s 3-point basket with under a minute remaining pulled KV (14-8) within two possessions.
The Bombers managed to seal the victory at the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute, including 3 of 4 by Morgan Van Meter and two free throws by freshman sister Taylor to push the lead to seven points.
“We had to get over our frustration about some things,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said of the game’s moments. “They started face-guarding Jessie, so we had to do start doing some other things to get each other open and get her the ball. We had some girls step up and do some nice things and we were able to withstand that little run of theirs. We pushed through it and got the lead back.”
RCHS outscored the hosts, 16-8, in the final quarter to spoil the Kougars’ senior night.
Prior to the game, seniors Taylor Schoonveld and Marissa Howard were toasted by coaches and teammates. Howard was inserted into the starting lineup, but Schoonveld, who is nursing an ankle injury, was relegated to the sideline.
KV was also without starter Abby Grandchamp, who tore her ACL and recently underwent surgery. Grandchamp will be lost for the season, but Schoonveld might return at next week’s sectional if her ankle heals.
“The problem is you’re at the critical line because she is a Division 1 track star and it’s the plant foot she hurt so we don’t want her to miss her track season either,” KVHS coach Brandon Bradley said of Schoonveld.
“But we have no excuses. We played without them for a couple of weeks. We’ve played without Abby since the 21st of December and we’ve played without Taylor for two weeks, so we’ve been without them for awhile now.”
Rensselaer’s biggest lead was the final score. The teams punched and counter-punched throughout the first half, with the Bombers leading 14-12 after the first quarter. KV managed to tie the score at 24-24 by halftime.
Junior Kate Thomas fought foul trouble throughout the second half for the Kougars. She would finish with 14 points before fouling out. Toppen also had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Howard added eight points in her starting role.
RCHS finished 20 of 29 from the free throw line to just 3 of 3 for the Kougars, who held three straight opponents to 46 points of less prior to Tuesday.
“There were two things that stood out to us as coaches,” Bradley said. “We were poor defending the dribble defensively. In all of our big games, all of our best performances this year, and you go all the way back to Kouts and Knox to Chesterton, Pioneer, Munster … we defended incredibly well. Our rotations were great. Our defense was good. Our communication was great. It wasn’t there tonight. That’s evidenced by them outscoring us by close to 20 points on the free throw line. I don’t put that on the officials whatsoever. I put that on us allowing to get penetration.
“I would venture a guess that most of our fouls were from the side or from behind because we were beat. The other thing, too, is we made a shot to go up 38-35 and because it was the biggest lead we had, I think we took a nice breath and they scored seven in a row and that changed the game.”
Besides losing Thomas to foul trouble, the Kougars had two other players with four fouls and another with three.
“Tonight it hurt us defensively, but it didn’t hurt us offensively,” Bradley said of the foul trouble. “When you have three of your better scorers in foul trouble, it can be difficult to manufacture an offense. For us, it was tough to get stops. We talked and they agreed we’re going to have to put a heavy focus on getting back to our roots defensively these next few days we have practice.”
The Bombers forced 16 turnovers, with many coming on deflections on KV’s end of the floor.
“We pride ourselves on getting those 50-50 balls and we pride ourselves on getting deflections,” Radtke said. “With a kid like Sarah Kaufman, a kid like Taylor Van Meter, Abby Ahler, they get their hands on the ball a lot just by deflections. That helps us get loose balls and we’re able to push it.”
Ringen credited two things for her team’s victory Tuesday.
“Defense and staying out of foul trouble, which helped,” she said. “We usually get in some kind of foul trouble, which doesn’t help. We’d send the other team to the foul line, but that didn’t really happen tonight.”
For the Bombers, who end the season at Lewis Cass (8-12) Thursday in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game that was postponed last week, Morgan Van Meter had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half. Ringen had 17 points.
“She’s had two big games back-to-back with 20-plus points,” Radtke said of Morgan Van Meter. “It only benefits us more and more whenever she gets points. It started in the first half and it continued into the second.”
Ringen simply added: “Morgan played awesome. She stepped up.”
The Bombers are 14-2 against non-conference teams this season.
Saturday, January 22
RCHS pulls away from Frontier
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball team capped senior night with a 78-42 rout of Frontier on Jan. 22.
The Falcons pulled within 16-15 at the end of the first quarter but RCHS blew the game open with a 20-8 second quarter. The Bombers led 61-32 after the third period.
Senior Morgan Van Meter had 21 points for the winners and senior teammate Jessie Ringen added 19. Taylor Van Meter, a freshman, had 18 points and senior center Abby Ahler contributed 10.
Friday, January 21
Andrean sews
up NCC title
WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley girls’ basketball team was as cold as the weather against Andrean on Friday, Jan. 21, falling to the visitors 39-24.
The loss stung worse than normal as it assured that Andrean (16-6 overall) would repeat as Northwest Conference Champions and removed the Lady Kougars (14-7) from the running.
Andrean won the tip, but the KV pressure yielded two turnovers in the first two 59er possessions. In a foreshadowing of what was to come in most of the game, however, neither turnover led to points for the home team as the ball simply would not fall through the hoop.
The Lady Kougars scored exactly one point in the entire first quarter when junior Lilly Toppen sank the second of two free throws. Luckily for the Kats, Andrean was not faring much better, scoring only eight in that first frame.
Andrean would match that first eight in the second quarter while the lady Kougars came to life and netted 13 with eight of those points courtesy of Toppen, who hit two treys and a two. Kate Thomas also finally found the basket and Juliet Starr sank a long three.
The teams headed into halftime with Andrean up by only two at 16-14, giving hope to the large Kougar crowd.
After the break, KV again lost its momentum. The sum of its scoring was a lone basket by Toppen, who then missed the and-one free throw after being fouled on the way up. Thomas missed both of her free-throws attempts. Andrean scored its seven points in the quarter early and then also went cold.
The Lady Kougars, at one point shot four straight times and corralled the offensive lay-ups after each miss but still came away without any points.
In the fourth, Thomas gave it her best to pick up her team and did score six of their eight total points with Laynie Capellari hitting two from the charity stripe to round out the scoring. Andrean, however, put up double that with 16 to arrive at the final margin.
Throughout the game, the frustration of the missed shots shown visibly on the Lady Kougars’ faces and an audible groan arose from the crown each time a lay-up rolled around the rim and out.
The Kougars were just as cold at the free throw line, hitting just 50 percent while Andrean went 14 for 18 for 77.8 percent.
The Niners finished the conference portion of their schedule with a 6-0 record. KVHS finished tied for second with Highland at 3-2 in league play. Munster was fourth at 2-3 and Lowell and Hobart were 1-4 apiece to tie for last place.