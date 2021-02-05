NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central showed what it’s capable of when it’s hitting on all cylinders in a North Judson Sectional semifinal rout of Westville Friday.
The Lady Bombers, who will take an 11-13 record into Saturday’s sectional championship game, dismantled Westville by a 48-19 final.
It’s the first sectional championship game appearance for RCHS since 2016-17 when the Bombers lost at home to Andrean for a Class 3A title.
The Bombers opened the tournament by scoring 40 points in a 40-32 victory over Boone Grove on Tuesday. They had 41 points by the end of the third period Friday, leading 41-17.
They took their biggest lead, 46-17, after junior Jessie Ringen hit two free throws midway through the fourth quarter.
It was RCHS’s defense that set the tone early, forcing 12 first-half turnovers that led to easy baskets on the other end. The Bombers, who controlled the boards throughout, including on the offensive end, led 20-5 after the first period, getting six points each from juniors Abby Ahler and Avree Cain.
That lead ballooned to 30-12 by halftime. Westville, which bows out at 7-6, had zero field goals in the second quarter, with four free throws its only points.
The Blackhawks scored just two points in the fourth quarter.