RENSSELAER — Unbeaten South Central had a margin of victory of nearly 31 points coming into the Class 2A Rensselaer Central Sectional.
The No. 1 ranked Satellites enjoyed comfortable leads all season, with their 49-40 victory over Valparaiso in December as the only game decided by less than 10 points.
But nothing came easy at the sectional, including Tuesday night’s game against host Rensselaer. The Satellites — who trailed the unranked Bombers for much of the second half — had to rally from a two-possession deficit in the fourth quarter to capture a 41-38 thriller and earn their third sectional title in four years.
South Central will take its 26-0 record into the Winamac Regional this weekend.
The Bombers, who finish the season at 17-7, had a 36-32 lead with over three minutes left in the game after senior Jessie Ringen knocked down a 3-point shot. But South Central answered with a 9-2 run to close the game, with seven of the nine coming from the foul line.
The Satellites scored seven straight points at one point, including a basket by senior Abbie Tomblin, a free throw by Lillian Tolmen and two more free throws by Tomblin with 46.6 seconds left after a Bomber turnover. Tomblin’s foul shots gave her team a 39-36 lead.
Rensselaer did cut the lead to 39-38 on a pair of free throws by freshman forward Taylor Van Meter. But Delanie Gale hit two foul shots with 14.7 seconds left to seal the victory for South Central, which survived a 41-36 scare by North Judson in the tournament’s first round last week.
“We were just going to limit their looks by playing a defense we’re capable of playing,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said of his team’s strategy. “Turning up the man defense, pressuring them and forcing them to take shots they normally would have wide open and not give them the looks. I think the girls executed it very well. The fouls caught up to us, obviously. They were shooting double bonus and we weren’t, and they hit their free throws.”
The Bombers did have a chance at tying the game with a 3-pointer, but they were denied a look by the Satellites. Instead, Van Meter tried to crash to the rim to pick up a foul, but her shot fell short.
RCHS had three turnovers late and couldn’t convert shots on its end of the floor over the game’s final 1:41 once South Central smelled blood in the water and turned up the defensive pressure.
“I can’t ask anymore from my girls and what they gave me tonight,” Radtke said. “I’m proud of each one of them. I don’t have enough time in the day to tell you what these young ladies mean to me and the legacy they’ve left behind. Unfortunately, tonight wasn’t our night. Credit South Central. They kept fighting as well. When you have two good teams fighting head to head, something was going to have to come out at the bottom and unfortunately it was us tonight.”
Van Meter led all scorers with 18 points in one of her best offensive games of the season. Groomed to be the team’s go-to player in 2022-23, Van Meter hit 5 of 9 shots from the floor and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had 10 rebounds and two steals.
Ringen, the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls’ basketball, added 16 points despite being hounded by South Central defenders at every turn. She was just 6 of 19 from the floor, but did knock down four 3-pointers.
“They keyed up on her pretty good, but I thought she started finding her own and taking it to that next level that she’s capable of taking it,” Radtke said of Ringen. “She did a really nice job.”
Ringen and Van Meter had 34 of their team’s 38 points. The rest of the team finished 2 of 15 from the field. Ringen also had three steals and three assists.
The Satellites won the game at the foul line. They hit 21 of 30 free ones; RCHS went to the line just eight times, hitting six.
Four players scored at least seven points for South Central, with Tomblin’s 11 points leading the way. She was coming off a 28-point effort against North Newton that included six 3-pointers.
She was just 2 of 5 from the floor against RCHS with zero 3s.
Senior Lauren Bowmar added eight points with 10 rebounds and Olivia Marks, a junior, had nine points and six boards. Tomblin also had four steals.
The game marked the final appearance in a Bomber jersey for five seniors, including Ringen, Morgan Van Meter — the team’s second leading scorer who missed the team’s final two games with a knee injury — Kenzie Moore, Avree Cain and Abby Ahler.
Robyn Philpot, another senior, played at the JV level this year.
“I can’t express enough how much each one of them mean to me and how much time and effort they put in,” Radtke said of his senior class. “I appreciate their trust in me. They’re going to do great things in their lives. I’m just glad I was a little part of what these girls are going to do for the community, for the country and their lives.
“I would go to battle with them any time against any team in the state, I don’t care who it is. Number 1 or 100, I don’t care. These girls just give it their all.”
Rensselaer’s youngsters did receive valuable minutes in the sectional, including Taylor Van Meter, sophomore Sarah Kaufman, junior Lola Chamness and freshman Carly Drone.
Radtke hopes they can follow in the footsteps of his seniors, many of whom played three and four years at the varsity level.
“They left us a blueprint. These girls that are coming back next year just need to follow that blueprint. Put the time and effort in. Work hard in the summer time and good things happen,” Radtke said. “One of these days, we’re going to get this.”