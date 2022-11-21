Guard play

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS junior guard Cadence Manns and her teammates went 1-2 at the IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette last weekend.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team finished 1-2 at the annual IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette last week.

The Bombers (5-3) routed Lafayette Jeff, 71-25, to secure seventh place in the tournament.

Tags

Trending Food Videos