RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke recently dished out awards to members of his 17-7 squad.
The Lady Bombers were led by all-time leading scorer Jessie Ringen, who scored her 1,000th point before passing former Bomber Leslie Rowan for the all-time lead.
RCHS also featured a senior group that included Ringen, Morgan Van Meter, Kenzie Moore, Avree Cain, Abby Ahler and Robin Philpot.
Ringen, who will play basketball at Manchester University next fall, picked up four awards from Radtke, including Highest Free Throw Percentage, Highest Three-Point Percentage, Most Steals and Outstanding Defensive Player. She was also named to the all-Hoosier Conference team.
Ahler won Best Mental Attitude, Cain won Most Rebounds, Most Assists and Most Rebounds and Moore won the Sportsmanship Award. Van Meter was one of the team’s three NASTI award winners, which was created by Radtke to honor players who show great hustle.
Freshman Taylor Van Meter was also a NASTI winner, with Sophomore Sarah Kaufman also picking up the award.
Kaufman was also presented a Bomber honor jacket as well as junior Lola Chamness.
JV award winners included Carly Drone, Outstanding Offensive Player; Jessi Fleming, Outstanding Defensive Player; Macie Kellner, Most Improved; and Bailee Radtke, Best Mental Attitude.