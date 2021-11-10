CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central used a balanced offensive attack once again in dominating host Hanover Central, 65-39, on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The Lady Bombers (3-0) jumped ahead 24-12 by halftime and used a 23-point third quarter to build a 20-point lead.
Senior forward Jessie Ringen had a game-high 20 points and senior guard Avree Cain added 12. Freshman Taylor Van Meter had 11 points and Morgan Van Meter, a senior, added nine. Sophomore Sarah Kaufman had seven points and senior center Abby Ahler chipped in six.
The loss drops Hanover to 1-1 on the season.
Valpo subdues Kougars, 52-22
VALPARAISO — Host Valparaiso outscored Kankakee Valley, 29-4, by halftime in cruising to a 52-22 victory on Nov. 9.
Belanle Ayangade led the winners with 13 points and teammates Kristin Bukata and Taniya Youngblood had 10 points each.
For KVHS, which falls to 0-2 on the season, Marissa Howard had seven points. Lilly Toppen had a 3-pointer for her only points.
KV’s score in the first quarter came on a Genna Hayes basket. Laynie Capellari had a pair of free throws in the second period for her team’s only points.
Seeger soars past Rebels, 59-27
KENTLAND — South Newton fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 59-27 loss to Seeger at home on Nov. 9.
The Patriots (2-0) led 20-8 after the first period and 35-13 by halftime.
Senior Alexxys Standish led the Rebels with 16 points, hitting 7 of 14 shots from the floor. She added seven rebounds and two steals.
Jaelin Marks had eight points on 4 of 7 shooting and added a team-high nine boards. Sophomore Addyson Standish had four assists and two steals.
Trojans bounced by Delphji, 48-32
DELPHI — Host Delphi outscored West Central in every quarter to pull away for a 48-32 victory on Nov. 9.
The Trojans (0-2) trailed just 12-8 after the first period, but Delphi (2-0) used an 8-2 run at the start of the second to gain control. The Oracles led 28-15 at halftime.
Freshman Kailee Bishop led the Trojans with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She added three steals.
Sophomore teammate Annika Smith had 11 points and 11 boards.
Libbie Smith had a game-high 15 points for the Oracles. She added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Jenna Roth, a freshman, had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals and Maddy Brown had a team-high nine rebounds.