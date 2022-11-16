LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central fell short in its bid to advance to the winner’s bracket of the IU Hoops Tournament at Lafayette Harrison on Tuesday night.
The Bombers (4-2) held a 29-28 lead against McCutcheon (3-2) but couldn’t hang on in suffering a 52-46 loss.
RCHS will drop into the loser’s bracket where it will face Benton Central (1-1) on Friday night at 5 p.m., CST, at Harrison. Benton Central fell by a 61-48 final to the tournament host Raiders.
Harrison (2-0) will play McCutcheon in Friday’s second game at 6:30 p.m., CST.
The Bombers had seven players score in their loss to McCutcheon, including nine points from freshman guard Kamri Rowland. Jessi Fleming and Sarah Kaufman added eight points each and Carly Drone had seven points.
Taylor Van Meter, the team’s top scorer, was held to four points.
In other games Tuesday, Twin Lakes remained unbeaten with a 60-45 win over West Lafayette, while Lafayette Central Catholic routed Lafayette Jeff, 47-10. Both games were played at Jeff’s gym. Twin Lakes (5-0) will face LCC (2-1) at 6:30 p.m., CST, on Friday at Lafayette Jeff, with Westside (4-1) to face Jeff (0-2) in Friday’s first game at 5 p.m., CST.