RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used a quick start to subdue Hanover Central early then had to hold on for dear life late in picking up its first victory in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers led 31-20 by halftime, with juniors Morgan Van Meter and Jessie Ringen leading the charge. By the end, Hanover pulled within a possession late in the game before falling by a 50-47 final.
Van Meter had a game-high 18 points and Ringen chipped in 12, with eight coming in the first half. Junior guard Avree Cain had 10 points.
The Bombers (1-1) will travel to Knox on Saturday for their first road game. The Redskins are off to a 2-0 start.
Here are the restrictions at Knox for the girls’ game: • Family only may attend, including parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles … • Everyone must wear a mask, sit in family pods and maintain 6 feet distance from other families … • Rensselaer will sit on the south side of the gym, with Knox fans on the north side.
Hanover Central (1-1) faces Lake Central Friday night.
RC JV now 2-0, win 45-12
Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity team took a 20-7 lead into halftime and coasted to a 45-12 victory over Hanover Central Tuesday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Freshman Sarah Kaufman outscored the Wildcats on her own, finishing with 13 points. Classmate Cadence Manns added six points and Macie Kellner and Lindy Ventrello had five points each.
Knights blitz Spartans by 23
Covenant Christian opened the 2020-21 season with a 52-29 rout of North Newton Tuesday night.
The Knights led 24-12 by halftime and outscored the Spartans in every quarter.
Seeger shuts down Rebels
Seeger improved to 2-0 with a 45-25 win over South Newton Tuesday.
Prep Boys Basketball
Jerry Hoover steps down at Blackford
By GIDAL KAISER
After a three-year run at the helm of the Bruins boys basketball program, Blackford head coach Jerry Hoover has stepped down according to the Blackford athletic department. Hoover, 86, cited concerns about COVID and how it could impact his family as the primary reason.
“We had talked it about months ago. The hope was that the tide would turn, but, understandably, he was concerned about it, especially for he and he wife. He was very aware of what I went through so, especially at his age, he felt that he might not survive it if he got it,” said athletic director Tony Uggen.
Hoover, who coached at Kankakee Valley in the late 1980s and at DeMotte and Monticello in his early years, shared, “I have enjoyed coaching at Blackford and appreciate everything that (admin) and the community has done to make my time there productive.”
Hoover leaves with a 52-20 record (.708), the highest winning percentage for any coach in Bruins boys basketball history.
“We appreciate his efforts and what he did for the kids, program, school, and community. We hate to see him go, but certainly understand his concerns. His legacy will live on for years,” added Uggen, “We wish him the best in retirement.”